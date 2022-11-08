Modine Celebrates Opening of U.S. Chiller Plant Serving the Data Center Market

The first Airedale by Modine™ brand chillers recently shipped from the newly repurposed facility in Rockbridge, VA.

RACINE, Wis., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, officially marked the launch of its new production facility in Rockbridge, Virginia, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The newly repurposed plant, previously a warehouse, will manufacture cooling solutions under the Airedale by Modine™ brand to capture opportunities in the growing data center industry. The ribbon cutting ceremony was attended by Modine employees and local government officials including Representative Ben Cline (VA-06), Lexington Mayor Frank Friedman, and representatives from the Rockbridge County Board of Supervisors and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership.

Neil Brinker, Modine President and CEO; Eric McGinnis, President, Modine Climate Solutions; and Rockbridge Plant Manager Thomas Johnson hosted guests on a tour of the new facility and explained why it is ideally located to serve the U.S. data center market. Virginia is the largest data center market in the world and Northern Virginia is home to more than 20% of all known hyperscale data centers worldwide.

"The demand for data is growing exponentially," said Brinker, "and the Rockbridge plant positions Modine to offer a full range of cooling solutions to serve North America customers in the growing data center market. The products we manufacture here are one way Modine is engineering a cleaner, healthier world."

"Modine has a proud history in Virginia," said McGinnis. "I'm delighted to open a new chapter on that with the official opening of the Rockbridge manufacturing plant. The support we've received from the local area has been instrumental in getting to this point, and we're starting to see the benefits now in terms of jobs and economic growth. Virginia is at the heart of the global data center market so there is no better place to be to serve our clients."

Brinker thanked the government agencies for their support, which included a $194,000 grant from Virginia's Opportunity Fund. Grant funds supported recruitment efforts that enabled the plant to exceed its initial target of creating 60 new full-time roles. Brinker said that Modine expects to have more roles to fill in the next 12 months as the facility completes on going work to launch an on-site test facility.

Dave Gifford, Associate Vice President of Corscale cut the ribbon and declared the plant open. The first six chillers manufactured at the new plant were recently delivered to Corscale's Gainesville Crossing, VA, data campus following extensive testing at the Airedale headquarters in the U.K.

About Airedale

At Airedale, we believe that air conditioning has a critical role to play in an increasingly connected world. We also passionately believe that air conditioning equipment must play a responsible role in an era where sustainability is key to the preservation of our planet.

Airedale is a global specialist in providing complete cooling solutions to industries where HVAC is mission critical, like data centres, healthcare, telecoms, education and pharmaceuticals. Our leading edge products, including chillers, close control and air handling units, are backed up with intelligent software solutions and complete applications and service support. With a strong R&D ethos rooted in sustainability and quality, Airedale's 600+ employees are committed to providing experiences, products, service and solutions that support our clients in meeting their performance, efficiency and sustainability goals. Headquartered in Leeds, U.K. and with facilities in Consett (U.K.), Guadalajara (Spain), Dubai (UAE), Rockbridge (U.S.) and Grenada (U.S.), Airedale is part of Modine (NYSE: MOD), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions. For more information visit www.airedale.com/us.

About Modine

At Modine, we are Engineering a Cleaner, Healthier WorldTM. Building on more than 100 years of excellence in thermal management, we provide trusted systems and solutions that improve air quality and conserve natural resources. More than 11,000 employees are at work in every corner of the globe, delivering the solutions our customers need, where they need them. Our Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments support our purpose by improving air quality, reducing energy and water consumption, lowering harmful emissions and enabling cleaner running vehicles and environmentally-friendly refrigerants. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (U.S.), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.





