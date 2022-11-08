Teamwork Commerce Partners with Scandit to Provide Smart Data Capture in Mobile POS

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamwork Commerce , a global retail management solution, has today announced its partnership with Scandit , the leader in smart data capture, enabling retailers to streamline entire store operations from a smart device using Scandit's smart data capture technology. The new solution, which eliminates the need for dedicated scanning hardware devices, allows for a sleek point-of-sale (POS) system with a small physical footprint, but with robust and advanced functionality.

(PRNewsfoto/Teamwork Commerce) (PRNewswire)

Scandit Smart Data Capture technologies allow retailers to provide a top-tier in-store customer experience through increased efficiencies, automated processes and a reduction of manual, tedious tasks both front and back of house. The smart data capture platform enables smart devices to streamline order fulfilment and store operations with unmatched speed, accuracy and intelligence, allowing store associates to spend more time engaging customers to drive loyalty. Operating on an iOS-compatible interface, the new partnership will enable Teamwork Commerce's customers to elevate their in-store operations with an entirely mobile solution that allows sales associates to always remain at the customer's side.

Ideal in luxury retail, fashion, jewelry, and beauty retail spaces, the modern solution helps retailers to reduce their POS footprint and optimize their omnichannel offerings. By using iOS devices with smart data capture technology, users can move seamlessly across different store operations tasks such as inventory management and e-commerce fulfilment. Smart data capture is important for any retailer looking to gain access to real-time information about its operations, such as real-time inventory lookup, additional product information, or customer order history.

Nitin Gupta, VP Partnerships and Customer Success at Scandit, said: "Teamwork Commerce's integrated retail management solution provides retailers with access to some of the most innovative technologies available in today's market. Scandit technology delivers additional capabilities for store associates, which results in enhanced in-store experiences for customers. Our partnership with Teamwork Commerce enables retailers to not only access critical operational information, but to also immediately pass it along to customers."

Amber Hovious, VP of Partnerships at Teamwork Commerce, said: "Our clients are committed to providing the best experience they can to anyone who walks through their doors. Quick and seamless POS is essential to that. Our mobile POS solution already allows users to complete transactions and orders from anywhere in the store. Our partnership with Scandit, further enhances those capabilities by allowing retailers to provide seamless and immediate customer service without having to leave their side. We are really looking forward to a long and successful partnership with Scandit and are excited to see how our technologies continues to develop."

About Teamwork Commerce

Teamwork Commerce is a leading Omnichannel Solution, providing retailers with Point-of Sale, Order Management, Inventory Control, and Analytics. They also boast an ecosystem of integrations with top solutions making unified commerce a seamless activity. Teamwork works closely with its partners to ensure it utilizes cutting-edge technology to meet the needs of the ever-changing retail landscape. Top retailers globally use Teamwork Commerce to take the friction out of retail, providing their customers with the best possible experience. To learn more, visit us at www.teamworkcommerce.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Teamwork Commerce