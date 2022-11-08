VETIGENICS ANNOUNCES SECOND DISCOVERY COLLABORATION WITH A MAJOR ANIMAL HEALTH PHARMA

New partnership established to explore multiple novel therapeutic antibodies for treating challenging pet diseases.

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vetigenics, an animal health biotechnology company, today announced a second discovery collaboration with a major animal health pharmaceutical company for use of the VETIGENICS CANIBODY™ Platform. The aim is to jointly discover and develop novel therapeutic antibodies to treat chronic diseases of companion animals.

(PRNewsfoto/VETIGENICS, LLC) (PRNewswire)

The new collaboration provides further validation of the highly differentiated qualities of the Vetigenics platform, most notably its fully comprehensive and entirely canine antibody repertoire and speed of isolating high-value drug candidates.

"We are thrilled about the significant progress made by our growing team of superstars over the last two years," said Adriann Sax, Vetigenics CEO and co-founder. "We've entered two successful partnerships with major animal health companies, expanding our pipeline beyond cancer to include chronic conditions in both dogs and cats. We're confident that combining the power of our platform with our new partner's exceptional development and commercialization capabilities will lead to substantial market opportunities for superior therapeutic antibodies to treat companion animals."

Vetigenics' best-in-class entirely canine phage display platform offers distinct advantages over other approaches. Designed for dogs, by dogs, it's a proprietary technology that generates single chain variable fragments (scFvs) or CANIBODIES, which are isolated from canine genetic material and therefore 100 percent canine in origin and structure. Unique and precisely targeted, the technology eliminates the risk for immune response and allows for therapeutic versatility. And, unlike other technologies, validation of the target-specific binding for CANIBODIES occurs in the first step of development, which can help reduce overall R&D costs.

Earlier this year, Vetigenics completed a successful proof of concept study in dogs demonstrating the safety of VGS-001 (canine anti-CTLA4 mAb). Plans are also underway to launch a clinical trial in dogs with malignant melanoma.

"This new collaboration represents such an important milestone for us," said Vetigenics co-founder Nicola Mason, BVetMed, PhD, DACVIM. "We're delighted to have this new collaborative opportunity with leaders in the field of companion animal drug discovery and development, which aims to further advance our mission to effectively treat disease and improve the lives of companion animals."

About Vetigenics, LLC

Vetigenics is a privately held animal health biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the health and well-being of companion animals through the discovery and development of species-specific, safe and effective antibody-based therapies to treat a wide range of the chronic diseases. The company's founders, Nicola Mason, BVetMed, PhD, DACVIM, and Don Siegel, MD, PhD, of the University of Pennsylvania, are internationally recognized leaders in veterinary medicine, immunotherapy, and phage display technology. Their complementary expertise naturally resulted in an unrivalled ability to generate best-in-class, antibody-based therapeutics for diagnostic purposes. For more information, visit www.vetigenics.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vetigenics, LLC