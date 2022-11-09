For A Bright Future Foundation Announces Impressive Partnership Lineup for the Launch of its Innovative Media Lab Program

Academic partners in NYC, Los Angeles, and Miami, will launch in fall of 2022 with planned expansion across the US and Canada

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future ("For a Bright Future", "FABF") is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underserved children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development is partnering with key industry Media Technology leaders and recognized high schools to make STEAM education more accessible through its innovative Media Lab Technology Program.

Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future logo (PRNewsfoto/Louis Hernandez Jr.’s Foundatio) (PRNewswire)

For A Bright Future's Media Lab Program is a partnership between the foundation, academic partners, and the media technology industry sponsors to provide a unique learning experience for students. Led by experienced media professionals, the program exposes students to the most advanced technologies in the media industry. This fall of 2022, the organization aims to bring advanced media technology education to three launch partner schools which include St. John Bosco High School in Los Angeles, North Miami Beach Library in Miami, and George Washington High School in New York City.

In coordination with the program several leading media technology partners and service providers have agreed to donate their time, energy, and products to the program.

For A Bright Future Media Lab Program Partners

Blackmagic Design who has committed to providing the Media Lab Program with cameras and switchers, enabling teachers with proper training, and preparing training materials for students. Blackmagic has become one of the world's leading innovators and manufacturers of creative video technology. Their philosophy is refreshing and simple - to help true creativity blossom.

MelroseINC has committed to being one of the system integrators for the Media Lab Program in Los Angeles. Melrose.is a Southern California based, WBENC-certified woman-owned technology sales, service, and solutions provider. Established in 2003 as MelroseMAC, they continue to be one of the only Apple Premier Partners in the United States, providing sales and support for the entire Mac line up in our Experience Centers located in Hollywood and Burbank.

Envoi has also committed to being one of the system integrators for the Media Lab Program in Los Angeles. Envoi is a cloud broadcast and live streaming solution for content creators looking to manage streaming TV platforms. Envoi manages and delivers 100+ independent OTT networks in North America, Europe, India. Envoi has offices in Los Angeles, Denver, Atlanta, and India.

T2 Computing Inc. have committed to being the system integrators for the Media Lab Program in New York. They provide organizations of all sizes with the best, most trustworthy IT solutions. In the ever-evolving technology market, they believe that companies need reliable allies who can guide them through the challenges that accompany technological growth.

CIS Group has committed to being the system integrators for the Media Lab Program in Miami. They have been a distributor and digital systems designer and integrator, providing innovative technology solutions to a multitude of clients in various regions for over 30 years. In doing so, they have focused on putting their clients' budget to good use by optimizing their workflows, ultimately enabling them to maximize creativity. Their core expertise lies in broadcast and entertainment, but they also service non-media institutions, such as houses of worship, educational entities, and corporates.

Lenovo have committed to providing three laptops for each teacher at the three locations of the Media Lab Program. They deliver a full portfolio of PCs and tablets, monitors, accessories, smartphones, smart home and smart collaboration solutions, augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR), commercial Internet of Things (IoT), software, services, and smart infrastructure data center solutions around the world. The company been included as one of the initial members of the new Hang Seng TECH Index, making them one of the 30 largest qualifying tech companies currently on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Broadfield Inc committed to providing equipment storage and shipping for all the Media Lab Program locations. Broadfield has been in the video business since 1980 and has grown with the changes in the industry. When resellers call their knowledgeable sales team about digital video and live production products, they are guaranteed up to the minute information and pricing.

"The For A Bright Future Foundation's vision of making education accessible for all children by creating opportunities for promising students from underprivileged and underrepresented communities has always been the driving force behind our programs. Our team and the Chair of the Media Lab Committee, Gary Bettan, the CEO of Broadfield, has created a truly inspired program to expose high potential high school students to a one-of-a-kind program that will create the next generation of media professionals for the media technology industry. Along the way, we'll allow these children to pursue a career in the high paying and growing area of media technology. I'm overwhelmed by the support of the media technology community and the service provers. I'm profoundly grateful to bring this opportunity to underprivileged communities," said Louis Hernandez Jr., Founder and Chairman of the Board, For A Bright Future Foundation.

"I've been impressed by the fantastic work of our Media Lab Committee, Chaired by Gary Bettan of Broadfield, his tireless dedication and that of the entire committee has allowed us to attract some of the best known leaders in the media technology community to join our cause. Thank you to all the companies who have partnered with us!", said Gina Rogoto, Director of Operations, For A Bright Future Foundation.

To support For A bright Future educational programs please visit our donation page at www.forabrightfuturefoundation.org/donate-today.

Contact info:

Gina Rogoto

For A Bright Future Foundation

gmr@forabrightfuturefoundation.org

Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development. Our initiatives provide equal opportunity for all children to have the tools and opportunities to fulfill their life goals and become constructive members of our global community.

Learn more at www.forabrightfuturefoundation.org.

Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future