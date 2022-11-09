Clinch Launches Enhanced Sports API to Connect Advertisers and Fans

Sports fan personalization represents a new way to reach consumers just in time for a seasonal sports activity surge

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinch, the leader in dynamic ad serving and personalization and creator of Flight Control, the Omnichannel Campaign Activation Platform, today announced the next evolution of its Sports API, offering advertisers even more personalized options for connecting with sports fans. The announcement coincides with some of the biggest and most influential sports events in the world such as the 2022 World Series, 2022 World Cup, 2023 American Football Playoffs, and 2023 March Madness.

Clinch logo (PRNewsfoto/Clinch) (PRNewswire)

Clinch's ability to scale campaigns across all channels, including CTV, Social, Programmatic Display/Video, mobile, and Digital-out-of-home, has long been established as a go-to platform for advertisers looking to reach sports fans in their most engaging environments. With the platform's enhancements, brands can now reach and engage consumers based on additional attributes such as team and player affinities, game scores and outcomes, venues, countdowns to games, and more.

Some common complementary strategies brands can use in conjunction with fan personalization are sequential messaging, driving consumers to dedicated merchant partners or delivery services based on their location, and displaying product feeds featuring the top-performing items. Recently, brands like Budweiser have leveraged Clinch's Sports API to capture consumer attention during soccer matches which featured real-time scoring and statistics from 32 different players all while adhering to the league's strict copyright and asset usage guidelines.

"Sports fans are one of the most valuable audiences to brands right now and they consume media in more ways than ever," said Oz Etzioni, CEO of Clinch. "It's not enough to just have an omnichannel campaign strategy; you need to connect with fans on a deeper level to show that, as a brand, you truly understand how important a particular sport, team, or venue is to their identity, and how that translates to the products and services they're most likely to buy."

In addition to the creative and data-led decisioning behind Clinch's Sports API, the Company has established numerous partnerships with innovative and relevant media channels; Clinch is the chosen third-party ad server and DCO provider for Atmosphere, a rapidly growing streaming service for businesses delivering audio-optional entertainment to a highly engaged audience of patrons of restaurants, bars, gyms and other areas especially aligned with sports viewing. Clinch also recently launched partnerships with LG Ad Solutions, the global leader in connected TV and cross-screen advertising that supports the top providers of live streaming channels (LG), and TVDATA NOW, a leading cross device attribution platform for performance advertisers, to tie highly personalized branded experiences to customizable outcomes.

To learn more about Clinch's Sports API, submit an inquiry or request a demo here: https://clinch.co/contact/

About Clinch

Clinch is the recognized leader in omnichannel personalization, campaign management and ad serving. The company's AI-driven dynamic personalization technology delivers custom-tailored ad experiences at scale across all channels, driving best-in-class performance and consumer intelligence. Flight Control, Clinch's Omnichannel Campaign Activation Platform, enables agencies and brands to manage the entire campaign lifecycle, from strategy through activation and measurement, on a single data-driven, automated platform that makes them massively more efficient, and profitable. Clinch campaigns run across all digital channels including programmatic, Connected TV (CTV), social media, in-app, native and Digital Out of Home (DOOH).

Media Contact:

Sofya Epelman

sepelman@kcsa.com

718-614-1184

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Clinch