LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt , a climate-tech start-up, announced the launch of their climate rewards platform late last month. Since launching, they've planted three thousand trees that will remove 1.8 million lbs of CO2 from the atmosphere.

Salt measures your carbon footprint, shows your monthly impact, and gives you access to exclusive offers and discounts from their 65+ brand partners. (PRNewswire)

Salt reimagines climate action for members through a subscription and loyalty program.

Global warming is the planet's greatest economic, societal, and environmental challenge, costing the planet $178 trillion over the next 50 years if left unchecked, according to Deloitte's Global Turning Point Report . Many believe that climate action should be left to industries and policy-makers to invoke change, but Salt aims to show individuals that their actions can also affect real change - making the crisis equally a great opportunity.

Salt works with companies addressing the three most important industries to climate change mitigation and economic growth: agriculture, infrastructure, and energy. Investment in green technologies across any of these sectors will significantly impact the fight against climate change and accelerate a more sustainable future.

They're partnered with 65+ brands that include Maison De Mode , Open , OLIPOP , The Earthling Co. , RIND and more to reward their members for investing in the planet through their monthly subscription.

With Salt's climate projects, members support reforestation and conservation efforts, create ecosystems for thousands of animal species, and advance innovative climate technologies with breakthrough ideas, all while enjoying rewards. "It's a win-win for both people and planet," says cofounder and chairman, Michael Kadisha.

Salt is backed by Treedom House, a privately-held venture fund owned by the Kadisha family, co-founders of Qualcomm and investors in Diamond Foundry , SpaceX , Treedom , Sky Carousel , and more.

They are actively fundraising and working to partner with more innovative carbon removal companies and rewards partners.

About Salt

Salt is a membership platform that rewards subscribers for offsetting their carbon footprint. Their mission is to accelerate the planet's healing by making every individual carbon neutral.

