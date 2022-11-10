ALLIEDUP NAMES MILISSA ALES-BARNICOAT AS NEW CEO TO ACCELERATE GROWTH IN HEALTHCARE STAFFING ORGANIZATION

Ales-Barnicoat's Rich Background in Talent and Staffing Complements Innovative Labor Model Benefiting Workforce and Businesses

ONTARIO, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AlliedUP, the healthcare staffing cooperative that connects high-quality, dedicated, and vetted workers with local healthcare companies today announced Milissa Ales-Barnicoat as its new chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Ales-Barnicoat will enable the company to grow its base of support, expand opportunities for excellent workers and businesses alike, and position the company for long-term growth in the healthcare fields.

"Throughout my career, I have specialized in helping organizations grow and thrive, and I could not be more excited to lead AlliedUP," said Ales-Barnicoat. "AlliedUP's unique, synergistic model creates economic opportunity for workers and delivers strong and sustainable results to healthcare providers. I believe we have exceptional opportunity to make a dramatic, positive impact on the ever-changing healthcare landscape."

AlliedUP prioritizes the development of a strong, dependable, and local workforce by offering union-scale wages and benefits, education and training, flexibility, and the opportunity for hourly talent to own shares of the company. Workforce members typically practice in or very near the communities where they live, which increases trust and understanding from patients and communities. Employers, whether hospital systems, stand-alone clinics, or healthcare agencies can count on workers with superior skills, enthusiasm, knowledge of and experience in their communities to work in partnership with other health-system employees and deliver top-notch patient care.

Ales-Barnicoat will focus on attracting and retaining talent into the cooperative, aligning operating practices to support a growing business, and increase innovations that bolster a long-term approach to staffing. Since 2020, the healthcare sector has lost almost 500,000 workers, according to the U.S. Bureau of labor Statistics. Labor shortages are one of the most frequently cited issues impacting hospital capacity. As healthcare leaders work tirelessly to address healthcare labor shortages, AlliedUP has an enormous opportunity to fill a gap in the marketplace and boost revenue.

"Milissa is an authentic leader with a tremendous track record of success, and we believe she can help AlliedUP grow into a successful organization that can change lives for hundreds of thousands of people, said Rebecca Miller, AlliedUP's board chair. "Demand in the healthcare sector is at an all-time high, and with an aging population and ever-increasing health challenges, it won't abate anytime soon. Add in market shifts that are beginning to decrease quality job opportunities and you can see a staffing cooperative model such as ours having a tremendously positive impact on hourly workers and their families."

Ales-Barnicoat has a strong reputation as an innovative and effective executive. She previously was the senior vice president of enterprise solutions and sales at staffing company Onward Search, the senior vice president at Clarity Consultants, and vice president of sales and client engagement at CDI Corporation. She served as the chief sales officer and executive vice president at Solomon Edwards Group/M-Squared, and senior vice president of international sales and account management at Adecco Group.

"Milissa is simply an exceptional leader, and this is a superb hire for AlliedUP," said David Arkless, the former president of both staffing giant Manpower Group and the CDI Corporation, and current United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) advisory board member. "She checks every essential qualification for CEO plus some, including a profound belief in people and passion for their success."

AlliedUP does not anticipate any additional leadership changes.

