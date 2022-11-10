Guidehouse Insights Explores Consumer Perception of Lighting Control Market

Recommendations include need to increase the transparency of lighting control prices; call for appreciation of important role that labor plays in the successful implementation of control systems

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights explores consumer sentiment surrounding the market for lighting controls and provides detailed and actionable recommendations for lighting control developers and manufacturers to increase consumers' perceptions of the value of control systems.

(PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse Insights) (PRNewswire)

The market for lighting controls is growing and they are an increasingly important source of revenue for manufacturers. Nonetheless, the sentiment among many consumers is that lighting controls are overpriced. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, lighting controls manufacturers must both understand the basis of consumer apathy and accommodate their negative reactions to prices.

"Specific lighting industry business practices, as well as pervasive biases that influence consumer attitudes and decision-making, negatively affect purchasers' perceptions of the value of lighting controls," says Wendy Davis, senior research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "A range of strategies can help manufacturers overcome consumer pushback against lighting control equipment prices, including modifying the design of lighting control components to engender increased value in the minds of users, challenging industry norms, and adjusting corporate pricing strategies."

Furthermore, equipment manufacturers must better understand, acknowledge, and account for the vital contributions of a range of lighting professionals involved in the successful deployment of advanced control systems. This labor affects costs incurred by customers, but also creates opportunities for new stakeholder partnerships, according to the report.

The report, Overcoming Lighting Controls Pricing Pushback, analyzes the basis of consumers' tendency to undervalue lighting control hardware, software, and services, leveraging research from a range of disciplines on consumer behavior. It also provides detailed and actionable recommendations for lighting control developers and manufacturers to increase consumers' perceptions of the value of control systems. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

About Guidehouse Insights

Guidehouse Insights, the dedicated market intelligence arm of Guidehouse, provides research, data, and benchmarking services for today's rapidly changing and highly regulated industries. Our insights are built on in-depth analysis of global clean technology markets. The team's research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research, and demand assessment, paired with a deep examination of technology trends, to provide a comprehensive view of emerging resilient infrastructure systems. Additional information about Guidehouse Insights can be found at www.guidehouseinsights.com.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has over 15,000 professionals in over 55 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Overcoming Lighting Controls Pricing Pushback, is a summary and reflects the current expectations of Guidehouse Insights based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report's conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Guidehouse Insights nor Guidehouse undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.

For more information, contact:

Cecile Fradkin

+1.646.941.9139

cfradkin@scprgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Guidehouse Insights