Humane Society of Missouri's Animal Cruelty Task Force Rescues Nine Starving Dogs from a Property in Farmington, Missouri

The rescued dogs, Bloodhounds and German Shepherds, are on their way back to HSMO's St. Louis headquarters for emergency veterinary treatment

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acting on a tip from a concerned citizen, the Humane Society of Missouri's (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACT) – one of the nation's largest animal-rescue and disaster-response teams – conducted a rescue of nine dogs from a property in Farmington, Missouri. The animals were severely emaciated and suffering from skin issues. The rescue was coordinated in conjunction with local law enforcement.

Ella Frank, director of the Humane Society of Missouri's (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force, comforts an emaciated German Shepherd rescued from a property in Farmington, Missouri on Nov. 10, 2022. Frank and her team rescued nine starving dogs from the property. (PRNewswire)

Upon receiving the initial tip, which included photos of some of the animals, HSMO sent an investigator to the property to confirm the claims. Upon confirmation, HSMO worked quickly with local law enforcement to secure a warrant and remove the animals. Upon arrival, HSMO's ACT team found the dogs drastically underweight, infested with fleas and ticks, and suffering from open sores.

"The news and images from our task force team in Farmington are horrific and heart-breaking," said HSMO President Kathy Warnick. "The conditions at this property amount to one of the worst cases of animal neglect we've seen this year. The caring citizen who alerted us undoubtably saved the lives of these innocent dogs and gave them a second chance. We'll do everything in our power to ensure these sweet animals receive the care they need to fully recover and find loving forever homes."

The rescued animals include seven adult German Shepherds and two adult Bloodhounds. A court hearing to secure custody of the animals is scheduled for Dec. 1. In the meantime, the dogs will receive compassionate, state-of-the-art veterinary care. To support the care of these poor animals, financial donations can be made at: hsmo.org/Farmington.

To report an animal that may be in danger or is suffering from neglect or abuse, call the local police and the Humane Society of Missouri's Animal Cruelty Hotline at (314) 647-4400.

About the Humane Society of Missouri Animal Cruelty Task Force

The Humane Society of Missouri's Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACT) is one of the largest animal rescue/disaster response teams in the United States. For more than 40 years, ACT has worked side by side with state, local and city law enforcement officials to investigate and help prosecute animal abusers.

Annually, Humane Society of Missouri's 15 field-tested, professional animal cruelty investigators and staff:

Travel more than 350,000 miles

Make more than 10,000 responses to reports of abuse/neglect

Aid more than 20,000 animals

Humane Society of Missouri's animal cruelty investigators understand the nuances of animal abuse law and the criminal justice process for documenting and filing evidence and work directly with sheriff's offices, police departments and prosecuting attorneys to help ensure animal cases are handled in an expedient and professional manner. Humane Society of Missouri investigators also provide expert testimony in legal cases and before legislative bodies and provide consultation and training workshops for law enforcement, state agencies and local animal care and control workers.

Together, they work to hold people accountable for the abuse and neglect of animals in the St. Louis Metropolitan region and all of Missouri.

