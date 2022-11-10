Rebuilding Together, Lockheed Martin Partner to Provide Essential Home Repairs, Accessibility Modifications for Veterans

Partnership will focus on repairing homes and community centers, aims to improve quality of life for veterans and strengthen neighborhoods

WASHINGTON, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebuilding Together , the leading national housing nonprofit providing essential home repairs and revitalizing communities, announced today a partnership with global security and aerospace company, Lockheed Martin, to provide essential home repairs and accessibility modifications for veterans in need.

Through the Veterans at Home program, Rebuilding Together and Lockheed Martin are aiding veterans with no-cost home accessibility modifications and repairs to improve safety and accessibility, increase independence, facilitate aging-in-place and revitalize nonprofits and community centers that serve and support veterans.

It is particularly meaningful to rehab the home of a U.S. Navy veteran in Colorado Springs, Colo. on Veterans Day with help from Rebuilding Together Colorado and 20 Lockheed Martin employees. Lockheed Martin is supporting more than 50 home projects and revitalization of community centers in Marietta, Ga., Littleton and Colorado Springs, Colo., Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, Tampa and Orlando, Fla., Sunnyvale, Calif. and Falls Church, Va.

"The wellbeing of our nation's service members, veterans, and their families is at the center of everything we do," said Tiffany King, manager of Social Impact military partnerships at Lockheed Martin. "As a military spouse, it is uplifting to partner with Rebuilding Together and help address the urgent housing challenges experienced by those that have served."

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, nearly 2.3 million veterans live in poverty, unable to afford essential home repairs or modifications. With support from Lockheed Martin, Rebuilding Together will work in partnership with veterans and their families to address home repair needs.

"Lockheed Martin is invested and committed to the well-being of our nation's veterans," said Caroline Blakely, President and CEO of Rebuilding Together. "Through our partnership, we will work closely to deepen our impact, ensuring veterans and their families receive the support they need and so deserve."

About Rebuilding Together

Rebuilding Together is the leading national nonprofit organization repairing the homes of people in need and revitalizing our communities. Through its national network of affiliates, Rebuilding Together works proactively and collaboratively with community leaders, long-term residents, funders, and volunteers to foster dialogue and create safe, healthy communities across the country. Learn more and get involved at rebuildingtogether.org. | Twitter: @RebldgTogthr.

About Lockheed Martin Corporation

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

