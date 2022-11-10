Velocity to Offer Red Roof Franchisees Partnership Incentives as a Gold+ Sponsor of 2022 Brand Conference

New partners to enjoy major service discounts for choosing any of Velocity's portfolio of hospitality services

HOLLAND, Ohio, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Velocity, a Managed Solutions Company, has become a Gold+ exhibitor and sponsor of this year's Red Roof Brand Conference being held from Nov. 11-13 at the Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs, CO.

(PRNewsfoto/Velocity, A Managed Services Company) (PRNewswire)

"...event coincides with Red Roof choosing Velocity as an Approved Vendor for its popular Free-to-Guest TV services."

The event coincides with Red Roof choosing Velocity as an Approved Vendor to offer its portfolio of popular Free-to-Guest (FTG) services to franchisees nationwide. Red Roof franchisees who sign up for Velocity's FTG TV, managed guest Wi-Fi, or any other service will enjoy multiple months of no-charge service in exchange for the contract commitment.

In Velocity's booth 505, franchisees will be able to talk to the Velocity team about how their unique offering enhances a guest's experience by leveraging the latest FTG technologies. Additionally, booth visitors will be able to register to win one of over $10,000+ worth of high-end prizes being offered to franchisees at the event.

Velocity's services also include an end-to-end TV installation, maintenance, and replacement program as well as a fully managed guest Wi-Fi service.

"Obtaining Approved Vendor status for all Red Roof franchisees is another notable milestone as Velocity continues to enlarge its footprint with hotels by continually bringing new and improved hospitality services to market," said Mark Walker, Velocity's President and Chief Operating Officer.

Related services part of Velocity's managed solution as a single source partner for hotel and Wi-Fi operations include:

Fully managed network, data and voice services

NOC and Call Center Support , 24/7 and 100% U.S.-based

Wireless 4G/5G failover

IoT (internet of things) Integration with Guest Wi-Fi, including door locks, fire sensors, panic buttons and more.

On-site Field Technicians with nationwide coverage

V-SELECT® Client Portal , a state-of-the-art tool offering a 'single pane of glass' view of all these services.

Telecom/Technology Expense Management (TEM) services.

Security Camera installation and ongoing monitoring and replacement.

Digital Signage and Advertising, from the hardware to content to the content management system (CMS).

A typical Velocity customer could be a large hotel, retail, or restaurant chain or any entity with numerous branch locations that can literally number into the hundreds of sites. Velocity delivers end-to-end management services by leveraging a network backbone of 13 redundant data centers and 5,500+ certified technicians across the nation, along with 450 carrier agreements supporting its status as a CLEC in all 50 states.

About Velocity MSC

Velocity delivers customized IT managed services such as IT support, network management, voice and data connectivity, multinational data networking, on-site repairs and service, field project rollouts and implementations, free-to-guest TV and Wi-Fi solutions, digital signage and DOOH media solutions, and more in the retail, hospitality, healthcare, and entertainment industries. Velocity is a privately held company with approximately 550 employees, 13 redundant data centers, 5,500+ certified technicians throughout the U.S., and 450 carrier agreements and is a CLEC in all 50 states. For more information, visit www.velocitymsc.com .

