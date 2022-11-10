World-Class Forum for Life Science Innovation CNS Summit Taps Cumulus Neuroscience to Share New Data

Cumulus selected for Innovation Showcase and poster presentation; CEO Aman Bhatti, MD, to participate in Diversity in Clinical Trials panel hosted by Medidata and Circuit Clinical

BELFAST, Northern Ireland, and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cumulus Neuroscience (Cumulus; the Company), a global digital health company developing multi-domain digital biomarkers for the brain, was selected by renowned life sciences forum CNS Summit to present at its annual Innovation Showcase, and for a poster presentation illustrating the reliability of real world digital end-points of functional neurophysiology. Chief Executive Officer, Aman Bhatti, MD, will also participate in a main-stage panel discussion about diversity in clinical trials hosted by Medidata and CircuitClinical.

"At the heart of scientific innovation is collaboration and knowledge sharing," said Dr. Bhatti. "The CNS Summit gathers the life sciences community united around a shared goal -- to accelerate innovation and improve patient experience and outcomes. We are honored to not only attend alongside and learn from these leaders but to present our own vital research and discuss the future of research, diagnosis and treatment for neuropsychological conditions."

At the 2022 CNS Summit, Cumulus Neuroscience will be present in multiple ways:

Innovation Showcase : Dr. Bhatti and Cumulus founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Brian Murphy , Ph.D., will present and pitch to pharmaceutical leaders in the morning session on Friday, November 18th

Poster Presentations: Cumulus Neuroscience will display a poster presentation on Friday, November 18th at booth #18 on the reliability of real world digital end-points of functional neurophysiology

Panel Participation: Hosted by Medidata and CircuitClinical, Dr. Bhatti will participate in "Live with Kelly and Dana: A 360 View of Diversity in Clinical Trials" on February 18 at 12pmET .

"Diversity in clinical trials is a critical factor in creating a more equitable health landscape, but commitment to this effort must be reflected in every step of the process," added Dr. Bhatti. "By joining the voices of leaders in the industry, we can advance therapies that help a wide range of patients."

The CNS Summit takes place from November 17-20 in Boca Raton, Florida, and brings together leading pharma and biotech executives dedicated to innovating care in the life sciences.

Cumulus Neuroscience is a leader in advancing clinical trial data, creating tools for its partners to harness data, and transforming and accelerating diagnosis and care for patients with central nervous system disorders. To learn more about Cumulus Neuroscience, visit: https://cumulusneuro.com/

About Cumulus Neuroscience

With a mission to generate the data and insights required to accelerate diagnosis and management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders for millions of patients and caregivers around the world, Cumulus Neuroscience is advancing an AI-based, multi-domain digital biomarker platform to enable better, faster decision making in neurology and neuropsychiatry clinical trials and patient care, beginning with dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

Designed to provide an industry-wide standard for real-world measurement of disease progression, Cumulus combines patented technology, in-house expertise and key industry partnerships to capture large amounts of real-world, clinical data repeated over time, across multiple behavioral and physiological domains in the patient's home – all by a certified medical device package. Together with machine learning (ML) analytics and an extensive real-world database of annotated, longitudinal, matched data, Cumulus simplifies and improves the robustness of neuroscience clinical trials to provide the best and most cost-effective assessment of CNS treatment outcomes.

The Company is supported by highly experienced specialized investors, DDF/SV Health Investors, LifeArc and Future Fund, and a world-class Scientific and Technical Advisory Board.

