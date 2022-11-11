Valspec Announces the Passing of Vice President Dawn Ruggiero

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valspec today announced the passing of Vice President Dawn Ruggiero. She was 51.

Dawn was the corporation's Vice President and served on the Proconex Senior Leadership Team. She was well known and highly respected throughout the life science industry across the United States.

Dawn graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute with a degree in Chemical Engineering and began her career as a Development Engineer at Bristol-Myers Squibb. She then worked for Proconex as an Automation Systems Engineer and a Project Manager before becoming Director of Worldwide Operations for Valspec. She became Valspec's Vice President in 2014.

Dawn spearheaded the evolution of Valspec from a tri-state area company of plant floor paper validation (Lab, PLC, DeltaV) to an agile team of experts across the US providing plant floor through enterprise layer (Syncade, MES, LIMS, ERP, BMS, BAS) paper and paperless validation. She was a visionary leader, a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, mentor, and trusted friend. During the 26 years that Dawn served the company, she strengthened the unshakable foundation — a culture that truly values people.

Proconex and Valspec President, John Otte, issued the following statement: "Always an advocate for people first, and the bigger team win, Dawn was one of our biggest cheerleaders. Our company culture wasn't built by one person; however, Dawn was at the core both in design and by example. Leading from the front with energy, enthusiasm, and support, she was always in the group that got things done. "

Her legacy is one that will live on in the Proconex family of companies. The company's directors and employees, as well as the many people she worked with and mentored over the years, mourn her loss, and extend their deepest sympathies to her family.

About Valspec

Valspec headquartered in Royersford, PA since 1999 is a global provider of computer system validation and system life cycle services including the testing, commissioning and qualification of manufacturing automation and IT systems. A proven history in plant automation and engineering services has allowed the company to branch out and be highly effective in meeting a variety of project and resource needs for their customers. For additional information about the company, please visit valspec.net.

