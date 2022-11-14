American Education Week Provides Opportunity To Recognize Our Most Valued Professionals

Action is needed to stop the anticipated shortfall of educators

TROY, Mich., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Education Week is an annual week dedicated to honoring the professionals who work in schools across the nation. From bus drivers to food service employees to administrative staff and teachers in the classroom, American Education Week recognizes individuals who support students in achieving academic success every day. Kelly Education is proud to join the celebration during the week of November 13th-19th.

Now more than ever, recognizing and championing educators – who are leaving the classroom in record numbers – is vital to restoring esteem to this critical profession, according to the results of the Education Workforce Insights (EWI) Report, a national survey of more than 2,000 business leaders commissioned in July.

The EWI Report also shows a broad consensus that the educator shortage is a real and urgent problem, and more should be done to attract talent to this critical profession. This sentiment is especially strong among America's business leaders, who depend on our nation's education system to produce the qualified talent they need to lead us into the next generation of work and prosperity.

"Kelly Education has been recruiting and retaining substitute teachers since 1997, giving us a unique line of sight into the current labor challenge," said Nicola Soares, president of Kelly Education. "Our five-year analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics data reveals that the demand for qualified educators – including teachers, paraprofessionals, counselors, and other staff – will swell to nearly 854,000 job openings by 2025, while the number of hires will grow to just 336,000. That's one missing educator for every 100 school-aged children in the U.S., if the problem is left unchecked."

The present teacher shortage and the recent pandemic have changed the substitute teaching landscape. Today, there are more vacancies for short-term assignments and long-term positions that offer deeper connections with students and school staff while still offering flexibility. Additionally, to address the growing need, school districts are increasing pay and creating openings for pathways to full-time employment. If you are interested in meaningful work, Kelly Education has opportunities that could lead to your next career. Click here for more information.

"During American Education Week, Kelly Education celebrates educators everywhere, and specifically, we recognize the thousands of Kelly educators on November 18th, designated as Substitute Educator Day," said Soares. "Every day, our employees show their dedication to educating students when a permanent teacher is unavailable."

