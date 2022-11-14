Falcon Rappaport & Berkman Merges with California Firm Jeffrey M. Verdon Law Group, LLP

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York-based law firm Falcon Rappaport & Berkman LLP ("FRB") is delighted to announce that Jeffrey M. Verdon Law Group ("VLG"), an estate planning and asset protection planning law firm located in Newport Beach and Redwood City, California, will join FRB effective December 1, 2022.

This merger allows the combined firm to expand its estate planning, succession planning, and estate administration offerings. FRB welcomes new partner, Jeffrey M. Verdon, as well as associates Christina Chan and Alexander Ripps, and foreign legal consultant Predhiman Jadon to the firm. The attorneys will operate out of 1201 Dove St in Newport Beach, CA, bringing FRB to 40 attorneys across all offices.

"We are truly honored to bring Jeffrey Verdon and his team on board at FRB. His skill set is second to none, and we look forward to building the Newport Beach office together," FRB Managing Partner Kenneth Falcon said.

For over 30 years, the attorneys of VLG have guided high-net-worth clients on estate planning and asset protection matters with experience, wisdom, and concierge-style solutions. FRB is thrilled to provide advanced asset protection services to its clients, while continuing to deliver comprehensive estate planning services to its clients in New York, Florida, and now California.

"The merger with FRB is an ideal and logical strategic fit for VLG. FRB's full-service legal practice will allow our current and future clients access to a wider array of legal services complementing our estate, trust, and asset protection practice for our affluent families and successful business owners." Jeffrey M. Verdon said.

FRB is a full-service business law firm that combines the deep knowledge and understanding of attorneys who proudly advise clients seeking solutions to their most complex matters.

FRB differentiates itself by approaching matters with a level of depth and variety of skills unmatched by typical advisors, following through on a firm-wide commitment to excellent service, offering access to thought leaders in numerous areas of professional practice, and engaging in a partnership with clients to develop and achieve legal, business, and personal objectives.

Falcon Rappaport & Berkman LLP website: https://frblaw.com/

