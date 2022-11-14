Natural Grocers® Launches In-Store Holiday Food Bank Fundraiser and Food Drive

Company will be collecting non-perishable items and accepting donations at the register for local food bank partners through December 31, 2022

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer announces an in-store holiday fundraiser for its established food bank partners, through December 31, 2022. This campaign is in addition to the company's ongoing "Bring Your Own Bag" program, which donates five cents per shopping trip to local food bank partners whenever customers bring in their own reusable bags.

Help fight food insecurity this holiday season, at your local Natural Grocers. HOW TO GIVE THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

Customers can contribute throughout the holidays in two ways:

Donate $1 , $5 , or $10 at the register. These funds will go directly to the same food bank that currently receives donations from Natural Grocers through their "Bring Your Own Bag" Program.

Purchase and donate non-perishable Natural Grocers items, collected at the front of the store. These donations will go directly to the local food bank partner or local food pantry that currently receives food donations from the company.

COMMITMENT TO COMMUNITY

A "Commitment to Community" is one of Natural Grocers' Five Founding Principles. Since its inception in 1955, the company has developed enduring partnerships with various charities that better the lives of the communities in the 21 states the company serves—including organizations that focus on fighting food insecurity. This need is more pressing than ever. For example, in the company's home state of Colorado and neighboring state of Wyoming, the number of individuals estimated to be food insecure in 2021 was 1 in 8. For children, that number was even higher: 1 in 7 in Colorado and 1 in 6 in Wyoming.i Natural Grocers partners with both the Food Bank of the Rockies and the Food Bank of Wyoming as well as other partners (big and small) to help meet the needs of their communities.

"Sharing a meal with loved ones is something many of us look forward to around the holidays. But the holidays can also magnify food insecurity and financial stress for those struggling financially. The relationships we've developed with local hunger-relief organizations help battle food insecurity year-round, but we wanted to do more this holiday season. Though we've just started promoting this campaign in our stores, it's already gained considerable momentum. This is a humbling reminder of our customers' generosity and it's a testament to the enthusiasm and empathy of our Crew," states Raquel Isely, Vice President of Natural Grocers.

To learn more about Food Bank Donations with Natural Grocers, visit: https://www.naturalgrocers.com/food-bank-donations.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 164 stores in 21 states. Visit www.NaturalGrocers.com for more information and store locations.

i Food Bank of the Rockies, 2022. Food Bank of the Rockies FAQ's. "Why does it seem like the problem of hunger is only getting worse?" https://www.foodbankrockies.org/about/faqs/

