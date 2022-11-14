Salt Security Named 2022 CRN Tech Innovator for Excellence in API Security

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt Security, the leading API security company, today announced that the Salt Security API Protection Platform has won the "Data Security" category in this year's 2022 CRN Tech Innovator Awards. By tapping cloud-scale big data and ML/AI, the Salt Security platform provides companies with unparalleled visibility and control to secure their API ecosystem. Salt captures the depth of context that organizations need to identify and protect APIs with continuous discovery of APIs and exposed sensitive data, attack detection and prevention, and advanced shift-left capabilities.

CRN's Tech Innovator Award is a highly prestigious recognition that celebrates innovative vendors in the IT channel across 38 different technology categories, ranging from cloud and storage to networking and security. The selection process for this year's winners was overseen by a panel of CRN editors and is based on a review of hundreds of vendor products using multiple criteria, including uniqueness, technological ingenuity, and best fit with customer and solution provider needs.

The Salt Security API Protection Platform enables companies to identify risks and vulnerabilities in APIs before they are exploited by attackers, including those listed in the OWASP API Top 10. The platform protects APIs across their full lifecycle – build, deploy and runtime phases, utilizing cloud-scale big data combined with AI and ML to baseline millions of users and APIs. By delivering context-based insights across the entire API lifecycle, Salt enables users to detect the reconnaissance activity of bad actors and block them before they can reach their objective.

Salt Security is 100% channel-focused. The company's partner strategy focuses on activity alignment and channel partner growth by enabling customers to work with their trusted partners directly to achieve the best support, pricing, and value from the industry's leading API security platform.

"We are honored to be recognized by CRN and the channel community in this year's Tech Innovators Award for our achievements in API security," said Michael Nicosia, COO and co-founder of Salt Security. "APIs represent the heart of today's digital innovation. We at Salt have an unwavering commitment to help businesses accelerate their critical innovation by making APIs attack proof. This award reflects that ongoing commitment and validates our success in delivering a best-in-class solution for this rapidly growing attack surface."

The Tech Innovator Awards will be featured in the December issue of CRN and can be viewed online at crn.com/techinnovators.

