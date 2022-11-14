Terex to Host Investor Day on December 13th

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) today announced it will hold an Investor Day at the New York Stock Exchange on December 13, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM ET. The event will feature presentations and a Q&A session with members of the management team, including John Garrison, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, and Julie Beck, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer.

To register for the in-person event (by invitation only) or watch the webcast live, please click here. A replay of the event will be available following the conclusion of the broadcast and will be accessible on the Terex Investor Relations website at https://investors.terex.com.

About Terex

Terex is a global manufacturer of materials processing machinery and aerial work platforms. We design, build and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, recycling, minerals and materials management applications. Certain Terex products and solutions enable customers to reduce their environmental impact including electric and hybrid offerings that deliver quiet and emission-free performance, products that support renewable energy, and products that aid in the recovery of useful materials from various types of waste. Our products are manufactured in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia and sold worldwide. We engage with customers through all stages of the product life cycle, from initial specification and financing to parts and service support.

