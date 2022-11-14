TÜV Rheinland introduces new certification for building-integrated photovoltaic modules

Globally unique certification for high safety and quality standards for building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) modules

This certification adds value for dealers, manufacturers and buyers of photovoltaic systems

COLOGNE, Germany, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TÜV Rheinland has launched a globally unique test standard (2 PfG 2796/02.22) for the certification of building-integrated photovoltaic modules (BIPV). This paves the way for the tests and qualifications required before BIPV systems can be put into operation, including preparations for approval by the building authorities. So far, there has not yet been a test standard for BIPV systems that certifies their compliance with uniform safety and quality standards. The result: intransparency and quality deficiencies as well as associated uncertainties in the BIPV market.

"The new TÜV Rheinland certification offers a solution for subjecting building-integrated photovoltaic modules to an independent and standardized testing and quality assurance procedure even before they are sold," explains Lukas Jakisch, Segment Manager at TÜV Rheinland.

TÜV Rheinland's experts examine properties of the photovoltaic modules that are relevant to both building requirements and electrotechnical requirements. They take into account both the European Construction Product Regulation CPR 305/2011 and the Low Voltage Directive 2014/35/EU, as well as CENELEC Standards.

"TÜV Rheinland is a market leader in the certification of PV products and systems. Our customers can rely on certified products meeting the most stringent quality and safety testing requirements," says PV expert Lukas Jakisch.

Background: current BIPV standards (EN 50583 and IEC 63092) are not mandatory product certification. However, they serve as a technical basis for the development of the 2 PfG 2796 TÜV Rheinland standard. This provides the requirements for qualification and certification of BIPV modules in order to strengthen the confidence of distributors, manufacturers and purchasers in their quality through product certification.

More info under the following Link >>

About TÜV Rheinland

150 years dedicated to safety. Since 1872, TÜV Rheinland has been committed to making technology safe for people and the environment. From steam engines to digitalization, what started as a regional association for the monitoring of steam boilers has grown into a global provider of test services. Today, TÜV Rheinland ensures safety and quality in almost all areas of business and life. This shared commitment unites more than 20,000 employees. They generate annual revenues of 2 billion euros. TÜV Rheinland's experts test technical systems and products around the globe, support innovations in technology and business, train people in numerous professions, and certify management systems according to international standards. By ensuring safety and sustainability, TÜV Rheinland is also shaping the future. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has therefore been a member of the United Nations Global Compact for more sustainability and against corruption. Website: www.tuv.com

