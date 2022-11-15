Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Voyager Digital Holdings (VGX) Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Defendants Stephen Ehrlich, Gerard Hanshe, David Brosgol, Janice Barrilleaux, Philip Eytan, Jarrett Lilien, and Brian Brooks (collectively, "Defendants") on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities, other than Defendants and their affiliates, who purchased so-called Voyager Financial Products, including Voyager Earn Accounts and/or VGX Tokens (collectively, "Voyager") from January 1, 2020 and November 9, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/vgx.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The complaint alleges that Defendants violated provisions of the Securities Act by selling non-exempt securities without registering them. The complaint alleges that Defendants participated in Voyager's failure to register the Voyager Financial Products. After plaintiffs and class members purchased Voyager Financial Products, the complaint alleges that Voyager suspended withdrawals from its platform.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/vgx or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you purchased Voyager Financial Products, including Voyager Earn Accounts and/or VGX Tokens you have until January 10, 2023, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

