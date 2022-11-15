Estrella Insurance Enters Dallas-Ft. Worth and Houston Markets with Strong Continued Growth Trajectory, Franchise Goals

MIAMI, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami-based Estrella Insurance, a leading property and casualty insurance agency franchisor, announced its launch into the Dallas-Ft. Worth (DFW) and Houston markets with more than 20 territories awarded. The company, which operates more than 180 locations across Florida, California, Arizona, and Colorado, now adds Texas to its growing national expansion, which is centered on providing simple, cost-effective insurance solutions across its auto, home, commercial, business, life, and health portfolios.

Estrella Insurance (PRNewswire)

According to CEO Nicolas Estrella, Jr., Estrella is primed for continued growth, with DFW and Houston being their "biggest bets," particularly with the company's strong connection to and expertise in the Hispanic market. In 2021, Estrella saw double-digit growth of more than 15% in premiums, leading them to surpass the $500 million in system-wide premiums mark for the first time in the organization's 40-year history. This year, Estrella is on pace to exceed $600 million.

"We're thrilled to be part of both the DFW and Houston communities, we see huge potential here for franchisees and for consumers in need of affordable insurance," says Estrella, Jr. "Our franchisee partners are family, and it's why we've structured our model around support, training, and marketing from start to finish. Their success is our success."

Estrella, Jr. adds that the independent, family-owned organization aims to open 70 territories in DFW and 60 in Houston over the next five to seven years. At present, Estrella has one operating location in Dallas, a second opening in three months and 11 additional territories awarded. In Houston, Estrella has one operating location, a second opening in two months and five additional territories awarded.

From initial inquiry, to opening, and beyond, Estrella provides its network of franchisees continual support and training designed to maximize income potential and profitability. Strong relationships with most major insurance companies and superior marketing in both Spanish and English across digital, TV, radio and outdoor provides Estrella franchisees with the ability to insure more people regardless of their personal situation while keeping premiums low. Additionally, Estrella's commitment to franchisee satisfaction has earned the organization awards from the Franchise Business Review for more than 10 years.

About Estrella Insurance

Miami-based Estrella Insurance is a property and casualty insurance franchisor and a trusted leader among consumers and insurance companies by providing simple, cost-effective insurance solutions across its auto, home, commercial, business, life, and health insurance portfolios. With more than 175 offices across the U.S., it is consistently ranked as a top franchise opportunity with a proven business model that allows owners to focus directly on customer support and community engagement. For more information on franchise ownership, visit www.estrellafranchise.com

Media Contact:

Velocitas Interactive Marketing + PR

media@velocitas.com

305.735.9845

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Estrella Insurance