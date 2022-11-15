InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Weightlifting Belt (DAL 240)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an improved design for a weightlifting belt," said an inventor, from Arlington, Texas, "so I invented the POCKET - IT. My design would increase safety and support while also providing a convenient storage solution for a smartphone, money, keys or even powerlifting chalk when working out."

The invention provides a convenient new accessory for fitness enthusiasts. In doing so, it offers support for the lower lumbar region and it reduces the risk of strained muscles. It also enables the user to store small personal items. The invention features a secure and multipurpose design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for fitness enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DAL-240, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

