OtterBox Designs Three New Defender Series Cases for Business

Kickstand, folio, and kickstand/hand strap accessories bring rugged protection to offices, classrooms and beyond

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adding to the extensive rugged protection portfolio, OtterBox introduces its enhanced line of Defender Series cases for businesses. Whether it's the classroom, retail floor, warehouse floor and everywhere in between, the Defender Series is now available for Apple iPad (10th generation) with three new configurations.

Adding to the extensive rugged protection portfolio, OtterBox introduces its enhanced line of Defender Series cases for businesses. (PRNewswire)

Providing rugged protection for your most valuable tech, the new Defender Series cases feature multi-layer protection against drops, scrapes, dirt and dust with their hard internal shells, soft outer slipcovers and built-in screen protectors are offered in three varieties focused on useability: kickstand, folio, and kickstand/hand strap combination to fit the environment they're needed in.

Defender Series with Kickstand

Defender Series with Kickstand is ideal for the classroom. Its compact size makes it easier for small hands to hold and the two-position stand offers easy viewing at any angle. With its slim profile, the Defender Series case with Kickstand easily fits most tablet charging carts.

Defender Series Folio

Defender Series Folio puts versatility at your fingertips. Fold the folio case back to act as a stand for handsfree viewing or use it for extra screen protection when carrying the tablet in a backpack or briefcase.

Defender Series with Kickstand and Hand Strap

Defender Series with Kickstand and Hand Strap helps field service and retail workers get a better grip on their tech, with an adjustable hand strap and rotating kickstand. The stand also provides users the ability to type, display media and stream, as well as an adjustable hand strap and attachment points for an optional shoulder strap.

"From curious minds in the classroom to dedicated workers in the field and in offices, these Defender Series cases with added modularity can greatly enhance productivity and protection for organizations," said Brian Jacoby, senior vice president of OtterBox Business Solutions. "Businesses need to protect their valuable technology, and trusted OtterBox Defender protection is here with increased useability to keep tech safe and workers connected."

All the new Defender Series cases include DROP+ (2X as many drops as military standard – MIL-STD-810G 516.6) protection, built-in screen protection, port covers to block dust and dirt and are designed to hold electronic pens and pencils.

To learn more about Defender Series for business and how OtterBox never stops working to protect your devices whether out in the field, in the office or in the classroom, visit OtterBoxBusiness.com.

About OtterBox

OtterBox innovates bold products that deliver confidence and trust in any pursuit. From its humble beginnings with a drybox in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, OtterBox has honed and leveraged its expertise in manufacturing and design to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S. and a leader in rugged outdoor lifestyle products.1

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to affect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox grows to give back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit OtterBox.com/GivingBack.

For more information, visit www.OtterBox.com.

1Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service, U.S., Cell Phone Device Protection, Jan. 2018 – Jan. 2022 combined.

