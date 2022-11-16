InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Tabletop and Set of Bar Stools (CBA 4004)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a portable tabletop and set of bar stools that can be easily used and transported at home, outdoors or at various remote locations," said an inventor, from Charleston, S.C., "so I invented THE BIG G. My design would eliminate the need to stand and hold drinks or food plates."

The invention provides a functional and attractive set of furniture for use at home or at various remote locations. In doing so, it ensures that a table surface and stools are readily available. As a result, it enhances comfort, convenience and entertainment. The invention features a portable and adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, tailgating parties, the beach, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CBA-4004, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

