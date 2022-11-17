iCIMS Elevates Talent Acquisition with Vision to Simplify and Automate with the Next-Generation iCIMS Talent Cloud

Announces fourth annual INSPIRE global conference to take place May 9-10, 2023 in San Diego, Calif.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at iCIMS' third-annual award-winning INSPIRE global conference, the company announced its accelerated vision to simplify, automate and elevate talent acquisition with the iCIMS Talent Cloud. The company helps talent acquisition leaders streamline their processes, remove complexity and manage through uncertain times with solutions that automate time-consuming manual work, enabling businesses to scale and grow.

iCIMS is the talent cloud company that empowers organizations to attract, engage, hire, and advance the right talent that builds a diverse, winning workforce. iCIMS accelerates transformation for a community of more than 4,000 customers, including a third of the Fortune 100, that employ more than 30 million people worldwide.

iCIMS' next-gen platform will deliver unified data, automation and integration to drive transformative experiences.

"Talent is the heart and soul of every business – but today's business landscape and market complexities require organizations to have the right technology partner to supercharge talent acquisition transformation efforts and keep up with the pace of change," said Al Smith, chief technology officer, iCIMS. "By accelerating investments in the iCIMS Talent Cloud, we are empowering our customers to simplify and automate so they can elevate the role of TA at their organizations and achieve their talent goals."

iCIMS' next-generation platform will deliver unified data, automation and integration to drive transformative experiences across the iCIMS Talent Cloud, starting with:

A new framework for creating, distributing and collecting job applications. Talent teams will be able to create a consistent candidate experience and reduce application drop-off with the iCIMS Apply Builder. Customers can configure and control exactly how job applications appear across participating third-party job boards, right from within the Talent teams will be able to create a consistent candidate experience and reduce application drop-off with the iCIMS Apply Builder. Customers can configure and control exactly how job applications appear across participating third-party job boards, right from within the iCIMS ATS

A powerful, 360-degree view of candidates and jobs. A new job dashboard will harness insights from the iCIMS ATS, A new job dashboard will harness insights from the iCIMS ATS, iCIMS Talent Cloud AI , Job Advertising and third-party HCM data to give talent teams total visibility into how a job opening is performing, or where it needs a boost.

Today, iCIMS also announced INSPIRE 2023 will be held May 9-10, 2023 at the Loews Coronado Bay Resort in San Diego, CA. More information on registration for INSPIRE 2023 is coming soon. Talent and technology leaders can still join iCIMS INSPIRE 2022 today or watch the content on-demand. The event's featured speakers include Grammy-nominated artist Sekou Andrews, award-winning mindset and wellness expert Sonia Jhas, "Top 100 Women of Impact" by Entrepreneur Magazine Dee C. Marshall and leaders from Marriott, DISH Network, BrightSpring Health Services, PSA Airlines, Cielo, Spectrum, Enterprise Holdings and Leapgen.

iCIMS also announced customer experience enhancements to provide deeper support for its community of more than 4,000 customers worldwide. iCIMS is helping to elevate the role of talent acquisition within organizations through:

Learn more, watch on demand sessions and sign up to be one of the first to register for INSPIRE 2023 here.

About iCIMS, Inc.

iCIMS is the talent cloud company that empowers organizations to attract, engage, hire and advance the right talent that builds a diverse, winning workforce. iCIMS accelerates transformation for a community of more than 4,000 customers, including 40% of the Fortune 100, that collectively employ more than 34 million people around the world. For more information, visit www.icims.com.

