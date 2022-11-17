InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Steering Wheel Horn (FJK 185)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a faster, safer and easier way to sound your horn if needed while driving without taking your hands off the wheel," said an inventor, from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., "so I invented the 360 HORN SYSTEM."

The invention eliminates the need to reach for the horn switch at the center hub of a steering wheel. As a result, it could improve control and reaction time and it enhances safety and visibility. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners, professional drivers and car manufacturers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

