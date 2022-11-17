InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Way to Store/Dispense Paper Towels (DCD 192)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, I wanted to create a convenient way to access paper towels when needed, while keeping the paper towels dry and sanitary" said an inventor, from Lanham, Md., "so I invented the HAND TOWEL CABINET DISPENSER. My design would help to keep the roll of paper towels clean and sanitary and it could add a fashionable flair to any room."

The invention provides an improved way to store and dispense paper towels. In doing so, it offers an alternative to dispensing paper towels on a roller. As a result, it could increase sanitation and convenience and it could help to save space. The invention features a decorative and functional design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and offices. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DCD-192, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

