Montgomery Joins Skyline as SVP of Client Services

EAGAN, Minn., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyline Exhibits, a trade show exhibiting company, announced today that industry veteran Mike Montgomery has joined the Skyline leadership team as the Senior Vice President of Client Services. In this newly created role, Montgomery will strengthen Skyline's relationships with clients, support customer growth, and elevate Skyline's position as the leading provider of custom modular exhibits.

Skyline is proud to welcome Mike Montgomery as our new SVP of Client Services.

"Mike is a true champion for the customer experience – from design to delivery," said Anthony Floreano, Skyline CEO. "He will help us deliver a best-in-class journey and brings a wealth of best practices from a career in the trade show and live events industry. Mike is a valuable addition to Skyline and will help us take our customer engagement to the next level."

Prior to joining Skyline, Montgomery most recently served as Senior Vice President of Client & Exhibitor Services at GES. With rich experience in the trade shows and live events industry, he has held positions in sales, client services, and operations. He is a proven leader skilled in relationship building, strategic growth, and creating a culture to support and develop successful teams.

"I am excited to join Skyline and be part of a company that is 100% dedicated to the client experience," said Montgomery. "I'm looking forward to growing and guiding the client services team here at Skyline as they support our clients with their exhibit programs."

Montgomery will report directly to Anthony Floreano and will oversee all Client Service operations. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business from Penn State University and is currently pursuing an Executive Program Certification at the Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania.

Skyline continues to grow with several key executive leadership hires in 2022, as well as the launch of a visual brand refresh and new website. Earlier this fall, the Company returned to its pre-pandemic revenue levels. Skyline has made significant investments in new production equipment, and in August, it acquired one of its premiere dealers and launched BrandSync, a live events agency.

Working with brands of all sizes, Skyline Exhibits is a trade show exhibit builder that creates award-winning trade show experiences through modular structures, high-impact graphics, custom fabrication, and comprehensive services. With a strong focus on excellence, Skyline makes great design accessible to everyone. To learn more, visit skyline.com.

