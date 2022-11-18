TWO TRUEBLUE LEADERS NAMED TO STAFFING INDUSTRY ANALYSTS' GLOBAL POWER 150 - WOMEN IN STAFFING LIST 2022

Taryn Owen and Kristy Willis recognized for their contributions to their company and the staffing industry

TACOMA, Wash., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueBlue is pleased to announce that two of its leaders have been named to the Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) Global Power 150 Women in Staffing List for 2022. In its eighth year, the list recognizes women who have made significant contributions both to their companies and the staffing industry.

(PRNewsfoto/TrueBlue) (PRNewswire)

"Taryn and Kristy are both dynamic, innovative leaders that embody our mission to connect people and work and act as a force for good in the communities we serve," said Steve Cooper, CEO of TrueBlue. "We are proud of their many contributions to TrueBlue and our brands, including prioritizing a culture of inclusion in all aspects of our business."

The TrueBlue executives featured this year include:

Taryn Owen

President & COO, TrueBlue

Taryn Owen was recently named President and COO of TrueBlue, overseeing all operating segments and key corporate support functions. Owen is responsible for furthering the company's strategies for long-term growth and extending its track record of exceptional execution and engagement. She has an unwavering commitment to TrueBlue's employees, customers, and mission of connecting people and work, and is passionate about building a vibrant and inclusive workplace. Prior to being named President and COO of TrueBlue, Owen served as President and COO of TrueBlue operating segments, PeopleReady and PeopleScout. Over her tenure, Owen has led the company through periods of significant growth, was instrumental in its pandemic response, and has spearheaded its digital transformation strategies.

Kristy Willis

Chief Sales and Field Operations Officer, PeopleReady

Kristy Willis leads PeopleReady's national sales organization and field operations, which combined generate more than $1B in revenue annually. Willis has been instrumental in the company's ongoing work to pioneer progressive technology and delivery models to enhance customer, associate and colleague experience. Willis' leadership style focuses on cultivating morale and teamwork to enhance productivity and enable fulfillment of PeopleReady's mission to connect people and work, and commitment to acting as a force for good in the communities it serves.

View the full Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing 2022 list here.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2021, TrueBlue connected approximately 615,000 people with work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing, PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services, and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries. Learn more at www.trueblue.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TrueBlue