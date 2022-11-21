Digiday's Prestigious Awards Program Recognizes the Technology Modernizing Media and Marketing Around the World

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADTH) ("AdTheorent" or "the Company"), a programmatic digital advertising leader using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver real-world value for advertisers and marketers, today announced it has been selected as the winner of the "Best Mobile Marketing Platform" in the 2022 Digiday Technology Awards, awarding the technology platform that provides the best cross-device solutions for mobile marketing.

AdTheorent Wins "Best Mobile Marketing Platform" in Digiday Technology Awards

AdTheorent is a digital media platform with transformational privacy-forward methods to execute high-performing programmatic digital advertising campaigns, serving both brand and agency customers. Rather than focusing on targeting user IDs, AdTheorent's Platform A\T uses advanced data science and machine learning to score ad impressions based on the statistical likelihood that serving ads on such impressions will yield desired campaign business goals. AdTheorent builds custom machine learning models for each campaign goal – whether online actions such as sales or physical world actions such as store visitation – and deploys them to the platform for automated execution and optimization. Available to advertisers in a full-service managed capacity or as a Direct Access "self-service" offering, AdTheorent's platform operates on a massive scale with platform models evaluating millions of impressions per second based on 900+ data attributes, identifying data correlations among conversions and optimizing targeting based on each impression's predictive score. AdTheorent evaluates over one million impressions each second to predict which of the billions of available digital ad impressions will yield future consumer conversion actions.

AdTheorent Predictive Advertising is not reliant upon third party data licenses, cookies, device IDs or unified or individualized IDs. AdTheorent's privacy-forward approach to digital advertising and its ability to drive advanced business outcomes for advertisers sets the company apart from others in the industry.

"AdTheorent brings a foundationally different approach to programmatic advertising which drives superior results for advertisers in a privacy-forward and efficient manner," said Jim Lawson, CEO of AdTheorent. "We believe programmatic ad tech is overdue for a more modern and data-driven method to target ads effectively, and that is the value-added disruption we bring. We are honored to win the Digiday Technology Award for 'Best Mobile Marketing Platform' and thank the judges for this recognition."

The 2022 Digiday Technology Awards recognize companies that are exploring new technologies and adapting to meet the needs of the digital media industry. Digiday's panel of industry-leading judges evaluated hundreds of entries to identify the companies or campaigns that clearly demonstrate success based on the following criteria: Innovation, Creativity, Consumer Value, Results and Overall. Digiday's awards programs are some of the most influential in the industry.

About AdTheorent:

AdTheorent (Nasdaq: ADTH) uses advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver impactful advertising campaigns for marketers. AdTheorent's machine learning-powered Platform A\T powers its predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, audience extension solutions and in-house creative capability, Studio A\T. Leveraging only non-sensitive data and focused on the predictive value of machine learning models, AdTheorent's product suite and flexible transaction models allow advertisers to identify the most qualified potential consumers coupled with the optimal creative experience to deliver superior results, measured by each advertiser's real-world business goals.

AdTheorent is consistently recognized with numerous technology, product, growth and workplace awards. AdTheorent was named an AdExchanger 2022 Top 50 Programmatic Power Player and was honored with an AI Breakthrough Award and "Most Innovative Product" (B.I.G. Innovation Awards) for five consecutive years. Additionally, AdTheorent is the only six-time recipient of Frost & Sullivan's "Digital Advertising Leadership Award." In September, evidencing AdTheorent's continued prioritization of its team, AdTheorent was named a Crain's Top 100 Best Place to Work in NYC for the ninth consecutive year. AdTheorent ranked fifth in the Large Employer Category and 17th Overall in 2022.

AdTheorent is headquartered in New York, with fourteen offices across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit adtheorent.com .

