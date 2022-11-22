Infosys to Digitize and Automate Processes at Envision AESC's EV Battery Manufacturing Plants

The leading electric vehicle battery innovator and Infosys to co-develop a cloud-based, modular platform powered by Infosys Cobalt

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a strategic collaboration with Envision AESC, a world-leading battery technology company. Through this collaboration, Infosys will help develop a cloud-based platform to digitize and automate manual processes at Envision AESC's Electric Vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing plants.

Initially, the cloud-based platform seeks to digitize key processes that require a high level of human intervention. In the long-term, the cloud-based platform aims to improve productivity, enhance end-to-end visibility, and simplify quality monitoring through data-driven reporting and analytics tools. Further, the modular and extensible cloud-based platform will not only offer rich user experience but also bring about scalable, resilient, and predictable performance of business applications across geographies. This new cloud-based platform, co-developed by Infosys and Envision AESC, leverages AWS Cloud components of Infosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey.

"At Envision AESC, we believe that advancements in battery technology will propel the EV revolution to newer heights. The manufacturing processes of our breakthrough batteries need a robust digital foundation to accelerate the speed and scale of innovation. We are confident that Infosys, with their trusted cloud technologies and deep expertise in the automotive industry, will help us continue on our journey towards achieving our transformation goals," said, Brian Sullivan, Executive Vice President of Global Manufacturing and Supply Chain at Envision AESC.

Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing at Infosys, said, "As e-Mobility continues to transform the automotive landscape, building a strong digital core in cloud is a business imperative. We are delighted that in collaboration with Infosys, Envision AESC will be taking a cloud-first approach to digitize operations in its EV battery manufacturing plants. We believe that our co-innovation efforts will catalyze the development of next-generation EV batteries from a sustainability and circularity standpoint."

About Envision AESC

Envision AESC is a world-leading battery technology company committed to research, development, design, manufacture and sale of high-power batteries and energy storage batteries. Headquartered in Japan, Envision AESC has produced high-performance, extended range batteries for more than 650,000 electric vehicles in 44 countries, achieving a record of 'zero critical battery malfunction.' Find out more at https://www.envision-aesc.com/en/.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, in more than 50 countries, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by the cloud. We enable them with an AI-powered core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

