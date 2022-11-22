SANEXEN WINS INNOVATION AND ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AWARD FROM THE CETEQ FOR ITS INNOVATIVE SOLUTION AGAINST PFAS: ALTRA

MONTREAL, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SANEXEN Environmental Services Inc ("SANEXEN"), a subsidiary of LOGISTEC Corporation ("LOGISTEC") has won the Innovation and Environmental Protection Award from the Conseil des entreprises en technologies environnementales du Québec ("CETEQ") for the second year in a row. This time, its innovative ALTRA solution for the removal of PFAS in water, the forever toxic chemicals, was recognized for its ingenuity and effectiveness.

"We are very proud to have received this award for a second time, which once again recognizes the exceptional work accomplished by our people. Our team is determined to find solutions and develop new technologies to protect our environment and water resources," says Madeleine Paquin, President and CEO of LOGISTEC.

ALTRA's field-proven solution is poised to revolutionize the treatment of PFAS in water. It took years of in-house research and development to find an innovative balance for the treatment of contaminated water. The experts at ALTRA have succeeded in developing a robust and effective treatment solution that cost-effectively removes PFAS, both long and short chain, and is fully scalable to customer needs and contamination levels.

"Together with our team of experts and scientists, we have been able to develop in-house this remarkable solution to remove PFAS from water. This new technology is very promising, as we have seen in the field during our multiple pilots, especially for the treatment of water sources heavily contaminated with PFAS," explained Martin Bureau, Vice-President, Innovation at SANEXEN.

"ALTRA's technology has been field-tested at several contaminated sites with our mobile units - which are unique in Canada for PFAS concentrates. This is what drives us at SANEXEN: finding solutions that are cost-effective and will have a lasting positive impact on the environment and our communities for generations to come," concluded Jean-François Bolduc, President of SANEXEN.

The award was presented at the CETEQ's annual Envirolys gala, which took place on November 21 in Montreal. The Envirolys gala aims to showcase the private expertise of the green economy, the entrepreneurship and innovation of the builders of the environmental services industry, as well as new technologies and significant environmental projects in Quebec.

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 53 ports and 79 terminals located in North America. LOGISTEC Corporation also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade as well as marine agency services to shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. Furthermore, the Company operates in the environmental industry where it provides services to industrial, municipal and other governmental customers for the renewal of underground water mains, dredging, dewatering, contaminated soils and materials management, site remediation, risk assessment, and manufacturing of fluid transportation products. More information can be obtained on the Company's website at www.logistec.com.

About SANEXEN

SANEXEN Environmental Services Inc., a member of the LOGISTEC family, is a leading provider of environmental solutions for the past 37 years. With its key business lines – Site Remediation, Major Projects, Infrastructure, Soil and Materials Management and Water Technologies – SANEXEN continues to deliver creative and customized solutions to industrial, municipal and governmental customers and partners. SANEXEN's environmental engineers and scientists combined with their in-house research and development teams continue to explore and implement new technologies to address the ever-evolving environmental issues the world faces today.

About the CETEQ

The Conseil des entreprises en technologies environnementales du Québec (CETEQ) is an association that brings together private companies from Québec's main green economy sectors. CETEQ members work every day in the field to clean up the environment and employ more than 15,000 workers for an annual turnover of more than $2.1 billion. The CETEQ's mission is to promote sustainable development and the expertise of the private sector in the environmental industry. The CETEQ also encourages high performance standards and a competitive business environment conducive to innovation and the development of new green technologies.

