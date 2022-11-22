Yiren Digital Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

BEIJING, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company"), a leading digital personal financial management platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Operational Highlights

Holistic Wealth Business

  • Cumulative number of clients served reached 3,080,757 as of September 30, 2022, representing an increase of 17.9% from 2,612,279 as of September 30, 2021.
  • Number of active clients[1] was 621,137 as of September 30, 2022, representing an increase of 45.2% from 427,873 as of September 30, 2021. The increase was driven by our expanding insurance brokerage business and Yiren Select initiatives.
  • Total client assets[2] reached RMB22,795.8 million (US$3,204.6 million) as of September 30, 2022, representing an increase of 30.9% from RMB17,415.3 million as of September 30, 2021.
  • Sales volume of investment products amounted to RMB4,476.4 million (US$629.3 million) in the third quarter of 2022, representing a decrease of 11.0% from RMB5,030.2 million in the third quarter of 2021. The decrease was due to the changes of product mix.

Credit-tech Business

  • Total loans facilitated in the third quarter of 2022 reached RMB6.3 billion (US$0.9 billion), representing a decrease of 7.9% from RMB6.8 billion in the third quarter of 2021. The decrease was mainly due to the strategic optimization of our product structure.
  • Cumulative number of borrowers served reached 6,960,095 as of September 30, 2022, representing an increase of 19.2% compared to 5,840,424 as of September 30, 2021.
  • Number of borrowers served in the third quarter of 2022 was 737,320 representing an increase of 34.4% from 548,495 in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was due to our improved services, enriched membership benefits as well as enhanced customer engagement.
  • Outstanding balance of performing loans facilitated reached RMB10,630.4 million (US$1,494.4 million) as of September 30, 2022, representing a decrease of 22.9% from RMB13,793.9 million as of September 30, 2021. The decrease was due to the scale back of our offline business as part of our business optimization process coupled with impacts from the pandemic resurgence.

Consumption-Driven Services

  • Total gross merchandise volume generated through our e-commerce platform and "Yiren Select" channel reached RMB249.6 million (US$35.1 million) in the third quarter of 2022.

"We are pleased to deliver a resilient quarter with solid business recovery and continued improvement in profitability post our product restructuring and pandemic resurgence in the first half this year," said Mr. Ning Tang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yiren Digital.

"Regarding our holistic wealth business, our insurance brokerage business continues its strong momentum this quarter, becoming an essential revenue pillar. In the third quarter of 2022, our total premiums reached RMB1 billion, representing a 36% increase year on year, surpassing the industry average growth rate by over six times. Revenue generated from Hexiang Insurance brokerage services reached RMB189 million, accounting for more than 22% of total revenue in the third quarter this year, and we expect to see an accelerated double-digit growth in the fourth quarter, driven by our outstanding capabilities in product customization and innovation."

"On our credit-tech business, new loan portfolios post the product optimization enjoy higher operating efficiencies and lower borrowing costs, translating into healthier unit economics that allows us to better scale. In the third quarter this year, our total loan volume reached RMB6.3 billion, accounting for 66% of total loans facilitated in the first half this year and reaching close to pre-restructuring level. Given the current strong demand for our loan-facilitation services, especially for our small revolving loans, we project a further two-digit growth quarter over quarter in total loan volume in the fourth quarter this year."

"We delivered a solid profit of RMB270 million this quarter, reflecting a net income margin of 32.2%, up 6.2 percentage points from the same period of last year as we enjoy better unit economics post the product-restructuring and continue to improve our cost control," said Ms. Na Mei, Chief Financial Officer of Yiren Digital. "Turning to our balance sheet, we remained at a strong cash position with usable cash reaching RMB4.7 billion as of September 30, 2022, reserving sufficient buffer for the further execution of our share repurchase plan announced earlier this year as well as providing enough fuels for any new business opportunities going ahead."

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total net revenue in the third quarter of 2022 was RMB840.7 million (US$118.2 million), representing a decrease of 31.8% from RMB1,232.0 million in the third quarter of 2021. Particularly, in the third quarter of 2022, revenue from credit-tech business was RMB493.4 million (US$69.4 million), representing a decrease of 44.8% from RMB894.4 million in the same period of 2021. The decrease was due to the strategic shift of our product structure and pricing. Revenue from holistic wealth business was RMB294.3 million ($41.4 million), representing a decrease of 12.8% from RMB337.6 million in the third quarter of 2021. The decrease was due to the declined sales volume of investment products.

Sales and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2022 were RMB136.4 million (US$19.2 million), compared to RMB407.2 million in the same period of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the optimization of cost structure for our offline business.

Origination, servicing and other operating costs in the third quarter of 2022 were RMB223.6 million (US$31.4 million), compared to RMB186.9 million in the same period of 2021. The increase was due to the expanding insurance brokerage business.

General and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2022 were RMB109.9 million (US$15.5 million), compared to RMB139.3 million in the same period of 2021. The decrease was mainly due to the optimization of the Company's offline business.

Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others in the third quarter of 2022 was RMB35.1 million (US$4.9 million), compared to RMB83.6 million in the same period of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the impact of the optimization of product mix.

Income tax expense in the third quarter of 2022 was RMB70.0 million (US$9.8 million).

Net income in the third quarter of 2022 was RMB270.3 million (US$38.0 million), as compared to RMB320.9 million in the same period in 2021. The decrease was due to the declined revenue amid product structure transitions yet net income margin increased to 32.2% in the third quarter of 2022 from 26.0% in the same period of 2021 due to the improved cost efficiency.

Adjusted EBITDA[3] (non-GAAP) in the third quarter of 2022 was RMB365.0 million (US$51.3 million), compared to RMB438.6 million in the same period of 2021.

Basic and diluted income per ADS in the third quarter of 2022 was RMB3.0 (US$0.4) and RMB3.0 (US$0.4), compared to a basic per ADS of RMB3.8 and a diluted per ADS of RMB3.7 in the same period of 2021.

Net cash generated from operating activities in the third quarter of 2022 was RMB342.9 million (US$48.2 million), compared to RMB323.8 million in the same period of 2021.

Net cash used in investing activities in the third quarter of 2022 was RMB835.1 million (US$117.4 million), compared to RMB233.8 million in the same period of 2021.

[1] Active clients refer to those who have made at least one investment through our holistic wealth ecosystem or have client assets with us above zero in the past twelve months.

[2] Client assets refer to the outstanding balance of client assets generated through our platforms, where an asset is counted towards the outstanding balance for so long as it continues to be held by the clients on our platforms.

[3] "Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of "Operating Highlights and Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures" and the table captioned "Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA" set forth at the end of this press release.

As of September 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents were RMB3,613.0 million (US$507.9 million), compared to RMB4,354.5 million as of June 30, 2022 and RMB2,864.5 million as of December 31, 2021. As of September 30, 2022, the balance of held-to-maturity investments was RMB1.8 million (US$0.3 million), compared to RMB102.2 million as of June 30, 2022 and RMB2.2 million as of December 31, 2021. As of September 30, 2022, the balance of available-for-sale investments was RMB1,109.4 million (US$156.0 million), compared to RMB136.4 million as of June 30, 2022 and RMB177.4 million as of December 31, 2021.

Delinquency rates. As of September 30, 2022, the delinquency rates for loans that are past due for 15-29 days, 30-59 days and 60-89 days were 0.7%, 1.1% and 1.0% respectively, compared to 0.6%, 1.4% and 1.5% respectively as of June 30, 2022.

Cumulative M3+ net charge-off rates. As of September 30, 2022, the cumulative M3+ net charge-off rates for loans originated in 2019, 2020 and 2021 were 11.7%, 8.0% and 6.1% respectively, as compared to 11.7%, 7.8% and 5.3% respectively as of June 30, 2022.

Business Outlook

Based on the Company's preliminary assessment of business and market conditions, the Company projects the total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 to be between RMB0.9 billion to RMB1.1 billion, with net profit margin expected to remain stable.

This is the Company's current and preliminary view, which is subject to changes and uncertainties.

Recent Development

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has appointed Mr. Hiu Fung Vincent Pang as (i) a director of the Company, (ii) the chairman of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, (iii) a member of the Audit Committee, and (iv) a member of the Compensation Committee, to succeed Ms. Chaomei Chen, who has resigned from the foregoing positions due to personal reasons. The director change became effective on November 22, 2022.

Mr. Hiu Fung Vincent Pang has over 30 years of experience in auditing, consulting and taxation. He served as a Partner at KPMG Consulting (China) Co., Ltd. for over 15 years until his retirement in December 2021, during which he served as the Partner in Charge of Northern China Tax department of KPMG Consulting (China) Co., Ltd. from 2017 to 2020. Previously, Mr. Pang held various positions at Deloitte Beijing, Beijing Zhonggongxin Certified Public Accountants Co., Ltd., PricewaterhouseCoopers Beijing, KPMG Vancouver and Dyke & Howard Vancouver from 1991 to 2006. Mr. Pang received a degree of Bachelor of Commerce from McGill University in Canada in 1991. Mr. Pang is also a Canadian Chartered Accountant.

The Board has determined that Mr. Hiu Fung Vincent Pang satisfies the "independence" requirements of Section 303A of the Corporate Governance Rules of the NYSE and Rule 10A-3 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

"We are grateful for all the contributions that Ms. Chaomei Chen has made to the Company during the past six years and sincerely wish her all the best in her future endeavors," said Mr. Ning Tang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yiren Digital. "We would like to welcome Mr. Pang to Yiren Digital. Mr. Pang's extensive background in accounting, consulting and taxation will provide valuable insight and guidance to the Company," continued Mr. Ning Tang.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses several non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information about our core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in our financial and operational decision-making. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. Other companies, including peer companies in the industry, may calculate these non-GAAP measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as a comparative measure. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. See "Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures" at the end of this press release.

Currency Conversion

This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB7.1135 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate on September 30, 2022, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Yiren Digital's control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties as to Yiren Digital's ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace, its ability to introduce new loan products and platform enhancements, its ability to compete effectively, PRC regulations and policies relating to the peer-to-peer lending service industry in China, general economic conditions in China, and Yiren Digital's ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain listing of its ADSs on the NYSE or other stock exchange, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with the NYSE's continued listing criteria. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Yiren Digital's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Yiren Digital does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. is a leading digital personal financial management platform in China. The Company provides customized, asset allocation-based holistic wealth solutions to China's mass affluent population as well as provides retail credit facilitation services to individual borrowers and small business owners.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

 (in thousands, except for share, per share and per ADS data, and percentages)



For the Three Months Ended 



For the Nine Months Ended 


September 30,
2021



September 30,
2022


September 30,
2022



September 30,
2021


September 30,
2022


September 30,
2022


RMB



RMB


USD



RMB


RMB


USD

Net revenue:














Loan facilitation services

601,283



334,162


46,976



1,694,788


837,548


117,741

Post-origination services

39,024



74,433


10,464



124,394


166,720


23,437

Insurance brokerage services

199,406



189,019


26,572



510,911


532,770


74,896

Financing services

144,614



54,702


7,690



384,813


242,843


34,138

Electronic commerce services

-



52,954


7,444



-


173,742


24,424

Others

247,664



135,385


19,031



742,083


392,921


55,236

Total net revenue

1,231,991



840,655


118,177



3,456,989


2,346,544


329,872

Operating costs and expenses:














Sales and marketing

407,172



136,406


19,176



1,249,230


470,547


66,149

Origination,servicing and other operating
costs

186,915



223,622


31,436



544,107


565,250


79,462

General and administrative

139,321



109,947


15,456



386,876


338,459


47,580

Allowance for contract assets, receivables
and others

83,578



35,074


4,931



318,243


132,476


18,622

Total operating costs and expenses

816,986



505,049


70,999



2,498,456


1,506,732


211,813

Other (expenses)/income:














Interest expense, net

(21,565)



(378)


(53)



(55,327)


(29,741)


(4,181)

Fair value adjustments related to
Consolidated ABFE

(526)



2,077


292



(49,162)


21,862


3,073

Others, net

3,934



3,035


427



23,730


18,930


2,661

Total other (expenses)/income

(18,157)



4,734


666



(80,759)


11,051


1,553

Income before provision for income taxes

396,848



340,340


47,844



877,774


850,863


119,612

Income tax expense

75,923



70,020


9,843



175,555


141,227


19,853

Net income

320,925



270,320


38,001



702,219


709,636


99,759















Weighted average number of ordinary shares
outstanding, basic

170,193,542



179,409,525


179,409,525



168,719,693


173,174,370


173,174,370

Basic income per share

1.8856



1.5067


0.2118



4.1620


4.0978


0.5761

Basic income per ADS

3.7712



3.0134


0.4236



8.3240


8.1956


1.1522















Weighted average number of ordinary shares
outstanding, diluted

171,571,392



179,841,065


179,841,065



169,972,343


173,962,494


173,962,494

Diluted income per share

1.8705



1.5031


0.2113



4.1314


4.0792


0.5735

Diluted income per ADS

3.7410



3.0062


0.4226



8.2628


8.1584


1.1470















Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Data














Net cash generated from/(used in) operating
activities

323,819



342,888


48,202



(31,185)


1,377,540


193,651

Net cash  (used in)/provided by investing
activities

(233,782)



(835,064)


(117,391)



(728,377)


(230,586)


(32,415)

Net cash provided by/(used in) financing
activities

49,770



(276,198)


(38,827)



473,277


(434,572)


(61,091)

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes

(257)



2,284


321



(653)


3,592


505

Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash
equivalents and restricted cash

139,550



(766,090)


(107,695)



(286,938)


715,974


100,650

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash,
beginning of period

2,280,660



4,427,408


622,395



2,707,148


2,945,344


414,050

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash,
end of period

2,420,210



3,661,318


514,700



2,420,210


3,661,318


514,700

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

 (in thousands)


As of


December 31,
2021


June 30,
2022


September 30,
2022


September 30,
2022


RMB


RMB


RMB


USD









        Cash and cash equivalents

2,864,543


4,354,487


3,612,972


507,904

        Restricted cash

80,800


72,921


48,346


6,796

        Accounts receivable

305,018


297,939


274,623


38,606

        Contract assets, net

1,105,905


634,079


502,936


70,702

        Contract cost

9,959


2,545


1,610


226

        Prepaid expenses and other assets

352,015


266,636


361,258


50,785

        Loans at fair value

73,734


19,812


11,109


1,562

        Financing receivables

1,697,962


960,238


713,411


100,290

        Amounts due from related parties

879,256


935,714


1,124,738


158,113

        Held-to-maturity investments

2,200


102,200


1,800


253

        Available-for-sale investments

177,360


136,362


1,109,408


155,958

        Property, equipment and software, net

102,548


92,714


82,184


11,553

        Deferred tax assets

7,388


75,555


102,934


14,470

        Right-of-use assets

80,752


48,151


39,133


5,501

Total assets

7,739,440


7,999,353


7,986,462


1,122,719

        Accounts payable

19,065


30,903


31,711


4,458

        Amounts due to related parties

434,127


411,530


244,185


34,327

        Deferred revenue

12,379


1,713


526


74

        Payable to investors at fair value

50,686


49,605


39,598


5,567

        Accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,182,783


1,242,139


1,234,738


173,577

        Secured borrowings

1,028,600


869,300


767,900


107,950

        Refund liability

5,732


5,390


351


49

        Deferred tax liabilities

112,535


80,200


78,819


11,079

        Lease liabilities

72,101


49,724


40,968


5,759

Total liabilities

2,918,008


2,740,504


2,438,796


342,840

        Ordinary shares

123


123


129


18

        Additional paid-in capital

5,100,486


5,107,095


5,158,676


725,195

        Treasury stock

(42,897)


(42,897)


(42,897)


(6,030)

        Accumulated other comprehensive income

11,553


4,772


7,509


1,056

        Accumulated deficit

(247,833)


189,756


424,249


59,640

Total equity

4,821,432


5,258,849


5,547,666


779,879

Total liabilities and equity

7,739,440


7,999,353


7,986,462


1,122,719

Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(in thousands, except for number of  borrowers, number of investors and percentages)



For the Three Months Ended 



For the Nine Months Ended 


September 30,
2021



September 30,
2022


September 30,
2022



September 30,
2021


September 30,
2022


September 30,
2022


RMB



RMB


USD



RMB


RMB


USD

Operating Highlights














Amount of investment in current investment
products

5,030,228



4,476,390


629,281



16,196,885


15,394,970


2,164,191

Number of investors in current investment
products

127,378



176,787


176,787



299,186


437,296


437,296

Amount of loans facilitated under loan facilitation
model

6,841,921



6,298,522


885,432



17,025,066


15,839,577


2,226,693

Number of borrowers

548,495



737,320


737,320



967,057


1,228,435


1,228,435

Remaining principal of performing loans facilitated
under loan facilitation model

13,793,925



10,630,352


1,494,391



13,793,925


10,630,352


1,494,391

Gross merchandise volume 

-



249,624


35,092



-


395,762


55,635















Segment Information














Holistic Wealth:














Revenue

337,627



294,332


41,376



888,209


852,237


119,806

Sales and marketing expenses

55,463



46,698


6,565



123,494


142,480


20,030

Origination,servicing and other operating costs

159,348



165,605


23,280



442,363


403,738


56,757















Consumer credit:














Revenue

894,364



493,369


69,357



2,568,780


1,320,565


185,642

Sales and marketing expenses

351,709



88,714


12,471



1,125,736


325,934


45,819

Origination,servicing and other operating costs

27,567



39,951


5,616



101,744


113,454


15,949















Others:














Revenue

-



52,954


7,444



-


173,742


24,424

Sales and marketing expenses

-



994


140



-


2,133


300

Origination,servicing and other operating costs

-



18,066


2,540



-


48,058


6,756





























Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA














Net income

320,925



270,320


38,001



702,219


709,636


99,759

Interest expense, net

21,565



378


53



55,327


29,741


4,181

Income tax expense

75,923



70,020


9,843



175,555


141,227


19,853

Depreciation and amortization

8,449



8,514


1,197



35,770


23,893


3,359

Share-based compensation

11,742



15,760


2,216



16,592


20,642


2,902

Adjusted EBITDA

438,604



364,992


51,310



985,463


925,139


130,054

Adjusted EBITDA margin

35.6 %



43.4 %


43.4 %



28.5 %


39.4 %


39.4 %

Delinquency Rates (Loan Facilitation Model)



15-29 days


30-59 days


60-89 days

All Loans







December 31, 2019

0.8 %


1.3 %


1.0 %

December 31, 2020

0.5 %


0.7 %


0.6 %

December 31, 2021

0.9 %


1.5 %


1.2 %

March 31, 2022


0.9 %


2.0 %


1.9 %

June 30, 2022


0.6 %


1.4 %


1.5 %

Septempber 30, 2022

0.7 %


1.1 %


1.0 %








Online Channels







December 31, 2019

1.0 %


2.1 %


1.6 %

December 31, 2020

0.6 %


1.0 %


1.1 %

December 31, 2021

0.8 %


1.3 %


1.1 %

March 31, 2022


0.7 %


1.5 %


1.3 %

June 30, 2022


0.6 %


1.1 %


1.2 %

Septempber 30, 2022

0.6 %


0.9 %


0.8 %








Offline Channels







December 31, 2019

0.7 %


0.9 %


0.7 %

December 31, 2020

0.4 %


0.6 %


0.4 %

December 31, 2021

1.0 %


1.8 %


1.4 %

March 31, 2022


1.1 %


2.7 %


2.9 %

June 30, 2022


0.8 %


2.0 %


2.3 %

Septempber 30, 2022

1.3 %


1.9 %


1.9 %

Net Charge-Off Rate (Loan Facilitation Model)

LoanIssued
Period


Amount of Loans
Facilitated
During the Period


Accumulated M3+ Net
Charge-Off
as of Septempber 30, 2022


Total Net Charge-Off
Rate
as of Septempber 30, 2022



(in RMB thousands)


(in RMB thousands)



2019


3,431,443


401,135


11.7 %

2020


9,614,819


768,606


8.0 %

2021


23,195,224


1,414,959


6.1 %

2022H1


9,541,056


140,742


1.5 %

M3+ Net Charge-Off Rate (Loan Facilitation Model)

Loan
Issued
Period


Month on Book



4

7

10

13

16

19

22

25

28

31

34

2019Q1


0.0 %

0.8 %

2.0 %

3.4 %

5.3 %

5.9 %

6.3 %

6.3 %

6.3 %

6.3 %

6.3 %

2019Q2


0.1 %

1.5 %

4.5 %

7.5 %

8.8 %

9.2 %

9.9 %

10.3 %

10.6 %

10.6 %

10.6 %

2019Q3


0.2 %

2.9 %

6.8 %

9.0 %

10.4 %

12.0 %

13.2 %

13.8 %

14.4 %

14.6 %

14.6 %

2019Q4


0.4 %

3.1 %

4.9 %

6.3 %

7.2 %

7.9 %

8.4 %

8.9 %

9.5 %

9.8 %


2020Q1


0.6 %

2.3 %

4.1 %

5.2 %

6.0 %

6.2 %

6.6 %

7.2 %

7.7 %



2020Q2


0.5 %

2.5 %

4.2 %

5.3 %

6.1 %

6.7 %

7.5 %

8.1 %




2020Q3


1.1 %

3.3 %

5.1 %

6.3 %

7.1 %

8.1 %

8.7 %





2020Q4


0.3 %

1.8 %

3.2 %

4.6 %

6.0 %

7.0 %






2021Q1


0.4 %

2.3 %

3.9 %

5.5 %

6.6 %







2021Q2


0.4 %

2.4 %

4.5 %

5.9 %








2021Q3


0.5 %

3.1 %

5.0 %









2021Q4


0.6 %

3.2 %










2022Q1


0.6 %
























