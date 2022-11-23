InventHelp Inventor Develops Message Display System for Vehicles (NJD 2473)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a clear way to convey a polite message for another motorist to read while maneuvering in busy traffic, thereby helping to eliminate road rage," said an inventor, from Perth Amboy, N.J., "so I invented the COURTESY DRIVER. My design could help promote kindness and common courtesy on the road."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective message display system for motorists. In doing so, it offers an alternative to waving, honking or shouting to other motorists. As a result, it increases communication and convenience and it can be used to express appreciation, regret or signal for help. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and professional drivers.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-NJD-2473, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

