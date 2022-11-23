Mercury Cash enhances its detection and investigation process for digital assets through Clain

Clain helps crypto financial institution meet regulatory requirements while offering a secure, streamlined experience from prescreening to ongoing monitoring

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clain, an industry-leading provider of crypto compliance solutions, today announced that it has partnered with Mercury Cash. Clain is going to help the global cash and crypto management solution screen potential customers, monitor their activity across blockchains, and investigate potential fraud and criminal activity as it expands its crypto-as-a-service platform.

Founded in 2017, Mercury Cash's mission is to further the adoption of financial technology by offering best-in-class customfit tech without a massive development list. By utilizing Clain, Mercury Cash's compliance and management teams will have access to the necessary tools for the company to be compliant and have the capabilities to predict and detect, in real time, criminal activity that could damage the institution and the health of it's financial ecosystem. Mercury Cash takes regulation and collaboration with authorities seriously as it is one of its core values.

Founded in 2018, Clain assists compliance teams at financial institutions, crypto businesses, and law enforcement agencies with conducting research of digital assets, detecting suspicious activity, automating investigations of their history, managing investigations, and submitting regulatory filings. The end-to-end compliance platform is built to reduce operational costs and enhances compliance operations by minimizing false positives in the detection process.

Once Mercury Cash customers are onboarded and start posting crypto transactions, Clain's Compliance Risk Management product helps the infrastructure provider fight financial crime by continually looking at current and historical customer information and the different interactions that customer had to provide a complete picture of their associated risk. The associated risk score is then updated with each block mined.

"Mercury Cash is primed for tremendous growth over the next two years, and we are excited to update our compliance infrastructure to reflect that," said Manuel Valdes, Mercury Chief Executive Officer. "We chose Clain for the in-depth breakdown of their risk analysis they provide, ease of onboarding with their system, the simple pricing and user-friendly interface. When comparing the accuracy of the system to the other providers on the market, we found that Clain had access to much larger sources of data and provided a better explanation of incidents detected."

"We are proud to partner with Mercury Cash and to support its highly impactful mission to offer advanced, affordable, and accessible financial products to the world," said Nate Tuganov, Clain's CEO. "We are particularly excited that Mercury Cash will leverage our full suite of products to offer a seamless and secure detection and investigation of illicit activity."

To learn more about Clain and its market leading solutions, visit Clain .

About Mercury Cash

Mercury Cash is a software development company dedicated to build SaaS solutions to the Fintech and Financial Services providing one single API and interface with multiple integrations available in the market across multiple divisions like compliance, KYC, traditional open banking and cryptocurrencies enabling entrepreneurs to have a operative financial institution in 4 weeks time.

About Clain

Clain builds blockchain analysis software for crypto related businesses and their compliance teams and empowers forensic investigators with tools to detect and explore crypto-enabled crimes.

