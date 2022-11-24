XT.COM Lists TRI in Its Main Zone

SINGAPORE, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM , the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of TRI on its platform in the Main Zone and the TRI/USDT trading pair has been opened for trading since 2022-11-23 10:00 (UTC).

Users can deposit TRI for trading since 2022-11-22 10:00(UTC)

Withdrawals for TRI will open at 2022-11-24 10:00 (UTC)

About TRI Token

TRI is an ERC-20 token deployed on the layer-1 Ethereum blockchain with a total supply of 50 billion tokens. The TRI token contract has a built-in "buyback" function where it helps manage the tokens in circulation ensuring it stays deflationary for sustainable price growth. Tokens purchased during its pre-launch are locked for 52 weeks regardless of the investment option chosen.

Both long and short term staking options are available for the TRI token generating a fixed weekly reward in the form of Trillant's stablecoin (TRIL). Options include 4, 9, and 26 weeks with the longest short-term yield generating 11% APY. Long-term staking involves locking up TRI tokens for one whole year (52 weeks) for a fixed 50% APY based on the token value at the time of staking. Option Call is the unique feature involving long-term staking which allows stakers to increase market value of TRI every 4 weeks by renewing their 52-week staking term.

About Trillant

Trillant is a community-driven cryptocurrency investment ecosystem that involves the TRI value token, a stable coin (TRIL), and marketplace (Trillando). Trillant classifies their users as Passive Members and Affiliate Partners. Passive members can manage their finances without third-party intrusion and utilize the platform's staking options. Affiliate members on the other hand, have all the benefits of Passive Members along with a referral feature where they can invite new users to the platform for additional rewards. Merchants can affiliate business partnerships through referrals, and sell goods and services on their own marketplace.

Trillant synergises their DeFi investment strategies by providing a tokenized long and short positions for lending markets, automated investment yield products, and more. The Trillando Marketplace is another platform within the Trillant ecosystem which operates as a centralized network for connecting customers, merchants, and affiliate partners. Trillando provides a superior processing engine to deliver transparent accounting services with an easy to use Interface.

XT.com will continue to further strengthen its battle-hardened crypto listing strategies to improve the trading options for all of its users. Deposit, trading, and withdrawal options will be available live and colored for both TRI and XT holders. Everyone is encouraged to indulge in TRI trading seamlessly anytime, anywhere without any limitations. As promised, XT.COM will continue welcoming projects for crypto listings and achieve parallel growth with them.

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM crypto exchange now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and 800+ trading pairs. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

