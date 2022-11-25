Yao Autonomous County for Healthcare Worldwide

JINXIU, China, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of Jinxiu Yao Autonomous County will be held in Jinxiu County on November 28, 2022. At the appointed time, there will be a variety of celebration activities with national characteristics, including welcome party, celebration activities, national art performance, 70th anniversary achievement exhibition, symposium on economic and social development, county-level celebration art party, grassroots visit activities and a series of cultural and sports activities.

Jinxiu, the earliest Yao Autonomous County after the founding of the People's Republic of China, is located in the Dayao Mountains in the east of the central part of Guangxi. With a total area of 2,518 square kilometers and a total population of 156,000, Jinxiu is a county with the largest number of Yao ethnic groups and enjoys the reputation of "Capital of Yao People in the World". Mr. Fei Xiaotong, a famous contemporary sociologist, once said: "The Yao research center of the world is in China, and the Yao research center of China is in Jinxiu." And he wrote the inscription -- "Home of Yao".

Jinxiu has a forest coverage rate of 87.91%, ranking first in Guangxi. The county is neither cold in winter nor hot in summer, having a high content of negative oxygen ions. It is a resort for health care and summer resort. There are many kinds of wild animals and plants throughout the county, ranging from the Shinisaurus Crocodilurus Ahl survived in the age of dinosaurs to the extremely rare "queen of butterflies" -- teinopalpus aureus, and "living fossil of plants" -- cathaya argyrophylla as well as other rare animals and plants. At present, there are 6 national AAAA scenic spots such as the Shengtang Mountain and Lianhua Mountain. During the "13th Five-Year Plan" period, the county has received 31.357 million tourists, realizing a tourism income of RMB 27.64 billion and having transformed the ecological value contained in "clear waters and green mountains" into "mountains of gold and silver", according to the Publicity Department of Jinxiu Yao Autonomous County.

Since the "13th Five-Year Plan", Jinxiu has been accelerating the transformation of its agricultural development pattern, giving full play to its gifted strengths and "characteristic" industries. A total of 99 core demonstration areas (parks and demonstration sites) of modern characteristic agriculture have been built. The county has 205,000 mu of fruit planting area, 95,600 mu of camellia oleifera, 55,400 mu of tea trees, and 170,600 mu of traditional Chinese medicinal materials, with 1,162,300 mu of non-timber forest-based industrial area. The featured agriculture has become a "treasure bowl" for farmers to increase their income. New agricultural operators have become the "vitality factor" of modern agriculture, injecting strong momentum for construction of modern agricultural demonstration parks.

Jinxiu has successively won the titles of "Model Collective of National Unity and Progress", "The Most Beautiful County in China", "Natural Oxygen Bar in China", Practice and Innovation Base for "clear waters and green mountains are as good as mountains of gold and silver" and "Ecological County in Guangxi". The county has successfully established "National All-for-one Tourism Demonstration Area", "National Forest Tourism Demonstration County" and "Guangxi Famous Tourism County". It is also awarded the titles of "Home of Yao Medicine in China" and "Demonstration Base of Traditional Chinese Medicine in Guangxi".

Caption: Peace Tree of Sheng Tang Mountain

SOURCE The Publicity Department of Jinxiu Yao Autonomous County