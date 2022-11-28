UCLOUDLINK Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Singapore EV Provider Apollo EV to Provide High-Quality In-vehicle Network Connectivity Solutions

HONG KONG, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. ("UCLOUDLINK" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: UCL), the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, today announced that the Company has signed a memorandum of understanding (the "MoU") with APOLLO EV PTE. LTD ("Apollo EV"), initiating cooperation in the field of Internet of Vehicles, which need high-quality data connectivity solutions.

Pursuant to the MoU, UCLOUDLINK will provide seamless and high-quality data connectivity solutions for Apollo EV by installing products or integrating IoT modules with GlocalMe Inside implementations on Apollo EV's vehicles. The two parties will sign contracts in the future to specify detailed products and services. Through the cooperation, UCLOUDLINK leverages its innovative technologies, like cloud SIM and hyper-connectivity ("HyperConn") technology, to provide Apollo EV with reliable, better, high-quality in-vehicle network connectivity solutions.

"We are pleased to announce the signing of this MoU with Apollo EV, marking a significant step for UCLOUDLINK to enter the Internet of Vehicle space with our products and IoT modules installed on Apollo EV's new energy vehicles. Apollo EV focuses on the Southeast Asia market with a huge growth potential for electric vehicles demands, and we are happy to initiate the partnership through which we expand the application scenario of our IoT modules and HyperConn solution. We look forward to working closely with Apollo EV to address its data connectivity needs and to extending this partnership in the future. We believe this serves as a great opportunity for us to expand our footprint in the field of IoT sector for 'Always Better Connection', and we expect to provide our seamless and high-quality data connectivity solutions to more players in the new energy vehicle area by establishing a global PaaS and SaaS platform ecosystem," said Chaohui Chen, CEO of UCLOUDLINK.

About UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.

UCLOUDLINK is the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company's products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing. For more information, please visit: https://www.ucloudlink.com/.

