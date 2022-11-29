Bestway USA Celebrates First Year in New, State-of-the-Art Building

Exciting ribbon-cutting draws community leaders

CHANDLER, Ariz., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bestway USA proudly hosted an exciting ribbon-cutting ceremony in collaboration with the Chandler Chamber of Commerce. The event marks the one-year anniversary in its new, state-of-the-art facility in Chandler, Arizona in November.

The event was filled with inspiration, laughter and excitement to show off the 129,000-square-foot building, its exceptional branding and beautiful showroom.

Bestway USA CEO Scott Schellhase thanked the community for coming out to support Bestway and shared about the company's humble beginnings and immense growth.

"When we moved into our first office in Phoenix in 2014, we had less than 25 employees and were shipping 7 million units to the USA market," recounted Schellhase. "Now, we have reached 95 full-time team members and shipped over 43 million units to the USA market in the last year."

Schellhase also pointed to Bestway's growing list of accolades, including being a Top 100 Company to Work For in Arizona two years in a row and, most recently, a Top 100 Chandler Business from the Chandler Chamber of Commerce.

"For all of these reasons and more, we knew we needed a bigger home, and we found it right here in Chandler," shared Schellhase. "This building is more than just a 129,000 square foot building – it represents an innovation center for our future growth, which is brighter than ever."

Chandler Chamber of Commerce CEO Terri Kimble, Chandler Vice Mayor Terry Roe and members of the community gathered to celebrate the moment and presented Schellhase with a certificate of congratulations.

"On the confidence that you have shown in our community, we want you to be rewarded with many years of success," Kimble said.

Schellhase said Bestway USA's employees are already making connections in the community and making a difference.

"We are proud to call Chandler our home, and we are grateful for the support and relationships we're fostering in this community. Our team members have already served in this community at incredible organizations such as Feed the Children, and iCAN, and participated in a community blood drive," shared Schellhase. "Our culture and the people we are attracting to Bestway USA have never been better, and I am excited to see where we continue to go in the coming years."

The event wrapped with attendees touring the building to see the 11,000-square-foot product showcase showroom with upcoming products and mingle around light refreshments in the Bestway Party Room.

To learn more about Bestway USA or to apply for one of the various job openings within the company, please visit bestwayusa.com/our-culture.

