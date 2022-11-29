CodeLogic Named a 2022 Digital Innovator by Intellyx

CodeLogic gives an unmatched depth of insight into increasingly complex software so dev teams can stop breaking applications and code fearlessly

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeLogic (https://codelogic.com/), the Continuous Software Intelligence company, today announced its recognition as an Intellyx Digital Innovator. CodeLogic was recognized as a breakthrough technology that uniquely addresses the massive scope and complexity of today's enterprise software and data infrastructure.

Intellyx focuses on enterprise digital transformation and leading edge vendors while interacting with numerous innovators in the enterprise IT marketplace. To honor these trailblazing firms, Intellyx's 2022 Intellyx Digital Innovator Awards puts a spotlight on vendors worth watching. Intellyx bestows this award upon vendors who make it through Intellyx's rigorous briefing selection process and deliver a successful briefing.

"Being named a Digital Innovator by Intellyx is further validation that enterprise-scale software systems are unwieldy in complexity and often defy human understanding. As a result, developers are increasingly frustrated and unproductive," said Brian Pierce, CEO of CodeLogic. "The solution is to allow developers to discover in advance the impacts that code changes will produce and to ameliorate those changes without breaking code. CodeLogic provides total and up-to-date visibility across the entire software and database structure."

Helping Developers Code Fearlessly

Every day, software developers make code changes knowing there is a high probability that the code changes they push and commit will break something. Traditional software intelligence and application scanning tools rely on the static scanning of source code and fail to address this issue.

The CodeLogic platform makes sense of the complex and helps developers end break/fix cycles. With CodeLogic, development teams have unparalleled visibility into software structures not present in the source code itself, including inserted third-party libraries, stored procedure calls, and database connections.

"At Intellyx, we get dozens of PR pitches each day from a wide range of technology vendors," said Jason English, Principal Analyst at Intellyx. "We will only set up briefings with the most disruptive and innovative firms of the lot. That's why it made sense for us to call out the companies that made the cut."

See the official announcement from Intellyx here: ( https://intellyx.com/2022/11/14/codelogic-wins-the-2022-digital-innovator-award-from-intellyx/ )

About CodeLogic

CodeLogic provides Continuous Software Intelligence for understanding the totality of software structures, from API and code to data. It delivers technology leaders and software developers insights into the true state and complexity of growing software systems and the impact of change that hinders innovation and causes failure. Unlike static and application-level analysis tools, CodeLogic is the first and only searchable system of record that combines binary and runtime scans for code and database dependencies on a dynamic, real-time basis. With CodeLogic, technical leads can predictably understand and inform rewrite/refactor decisions knowing the impact of every code change so builds never break. For more information, visit www.codelogic.com.

