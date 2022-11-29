Lithia & Driveway (LAD) Expands in Texas, Adding over $200 Million in Annualized Revenue

MEDFORD, Ore., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) announced today they have expanded their footprint in Texas with the purchase of Meador Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram (CDJR), the second largest CDJR store in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

"We are thrilled to welcome this experienced and dedicated team to the Lithia & Driveaway family" said Bryan DeBoer, Lithia & Driveway President and CEO. "Meador CDJR has a long-standing reputation for delivering exceptional service, earning them the FCA Customer First Award for Excellence" said DeBoer.

Meador CDJR is located in Fort Worth and serves the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area. The store is projected to generate more than $200 million in annualized revenue, bringing LAD's total expected annualized revenue acquired in 2022 to over $3.3 billion. This acquisition continues the expansion of LAD's nation-wide network as part of the company's 2025 Plan to reach $50 billion in revenue and $55 to $60 in EPS.

LAD is a growth company focused on profitably consolidating the largest retail sector in North America through providing personal transportation solutions wherever, whenever, and however consumers desire.

