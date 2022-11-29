OddsShopper by Stokastic Introduces Insider Access Program

The Online Sports Betting Marketplace Offers Unprecedented Access to Top Sports Betting Expertise

CHICAGO, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OddsShopper, the premier independent online sports betting software, analytics and media platform introduces its new Insider Access program. OddsShopper Insider Access offers unprecedented expert analysis and a vibrant community of passionate sports bettors.

This new premium tier combines elements of a picks offering with expanded access to OddsShopper experts who communicate directly with members about the latest NBA bets, NFL bets, MLB bets, and NHL bets.

In addition to receiving insights and picks, members will be able to interact with their favorite hosts including: Ben Rasa, Eric "Lindy" Lindquist, Dave "Loughy" Loughran, Eytan Shander, Greg Ehrenberg, Matt Gajewski, and Isaiah Sirois, who was recently ranked the #1 NBA sharp by SharpRank.

Stokastic CEO Tom Kennedy explains, "Insider Access gives us tremendous runway to welcome more experts in more sports. The entire OddsShopper community, including the tens of thousands of fans watching our free YouTube videos will benefit from this program."

The expanded offerings bring OddsShopper closer to its goal of becoming the foremost home for top sports betting analysts and sharps. The platform gives its talent editorial and creative freedom combined with top production values. It's the ideal outlet for experts to build and expand their personal brands, leveraging Stokastic's large and engaged userbase.

OddsShopper is the leading independent sports betting platform offering sports bettors "Everything but the Checkout." It features a real-time marketplace presenting the best bets from all major online sportsbooks in an intuitive, searchable interface, and valuable tools and features like a parlay builder and arbitrage betting for the casual and expert bettor. OddsShopper offers insightful analysis and commentary both on the site, and via its popular YouTube and Podcast channels.

Stokastic is a dominant player in Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) and sports betting software, media and analytics. Founded in 2018 by top ranked DFS players, the enterprise has since grown to a team of 40 full-time staff and over 100 contributors covering all major sports and offering unique tools like Stokastic NBA Starting Lineups.

Over the last 12 months, Stokastic's properties have seen over 45 million web visits, 8 million unique visitors, over 20 million YouTube and Podcast views/listens, and more than 140 million impressions across its numerous social media channels.

