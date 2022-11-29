Rusty Hardin & Associates Named to Prestigious Chambers USA Regional Spotlight Guide

Inaugural Chambers guide recognizes only the top law firms in Texas

HOUSTON, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston-based Rusty Hardin & Associates is pleased to announce it has been named to the inaugural Chambers USA Regional Spotlight Texas, a listing of the best small and mid-sized law firms in Texas.

Chambers USA, one of the world's most prestigious and sought-after legal directories, developed the Regional Spotlight guide to identify and recognize "the leading small to medium-sized law firms offering a credible alternative to Big Law."

Honored for its strength in dispute resolution, Rusty Hardin & Associates is one of just 85 firms across the state to make the elite listing.

"To be recognized as a firm by Chambers is an immense honor," said Rusty Hardin. "It is the recognition of what a talented group of lawyers we have here. I am so proud of their work and dedication to their clients – I could not be happier to see that hard work honored in this way."

Firms included in the guide were chosen from six Texas cities: Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, El Paso, Houston, and San Antonio. Honorees were selected based on Chambers' independent and in-depth market analysis, along with an assessment of experience, expertise, and caliber of legal talent.

This award marks the second time this year the firm has received Chambers USA honors. Earlier this year, Mr. Hardin was named to the Chambers USA guide for a fifth consecutive year, earning the highest possible honor – a national Band 1 ranking – for Litigation: White-Collar Crime and Government Investigations. He also received a Band 1 ranking for Commercial Litigation in Houston, along with a spotlight and national ranking for Litigation: Trial Lawyers.

Read the full list of Chambers Regional Spotlight Texas honorees here.

Rusty Hardin & Associates, LLP has built a solid reputation for taking on the causes of its clients and obtaining favorable results in commercial litigation, white-collar criminal defense, plaintiffs' personal injury, appellate matters, and general civil and criminal litigation. To learn more about the firm's representative matters, visit https://www.rustyhardin.com/.

