ChenMed Named One of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation

The medical, management and technology company transforming care of underserved older Americans is the only healthcare provider honored.

MIAMI, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association for Business Resources (NABR) has released its Summer 2022 Best and Brightest Companies To Work For® in the Nation. ChenMed, a leading medical practice serving Medicare-eligible seniors, is among the honorees, and is the only healthcare provider on the prestigious list of 175 winning organizations selected from a field of 1,400 nominated.

"Our mission-driven work is transforming care, careers, and communities" - Stephanie Chen , Culture Officer at ChenMed.

An independent research firm, with more than 20 years of experience conducting the Best and Brightest competitions, NABR has identified numerous best Human Resource practices and provided benchmarking for companies that continue to be leaders in employment standards. The list of fall and winter Best and Brightest winners will be released in the coming weeks.

"We are honored to be named one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation. Our mission-driven work is transforming care, careers, and communities," said Stephanie Chen, Chief Legal and Culture Officer at ChenMed. "We're the best and brightest because of our talented staff, who channels love and passion into everything they do to keep our seniors healthier and happier."

ChenMed's commitment to providing affordable, VIP care has led to superior patient outcomes and experiences for underserved elderly populations across America. The concierge-style practice is known for emphasizing preventive care, while effectively detecting and managing high-risk diseases and reducing hospital admissions by 30 to 50 percent.

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation recognizes exceptional, innovative organizations and human resource practices that set high standards for all businesses. Among the categories in which companies are evaluated include: Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions; Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment, Selection and Orientation; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Diversity and Inclusion; Work-Life Balance; Community Initiatives; Strategic Company Performance, and the Best of the Best: Small Business, Medium Business, and Large Business.

"These 2022 winning organizations have stood out during unpredictable times and have proven they are an employer of choice. They continue to keep the needs of their employees first and provide perks that include development, well-being, work-life balance, rewards and recognition. In addition, these winning companies offer a fantastic work culture and workplace environment that attracts and retains superior employees," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO of NABR and The Best and Brightest Program.

ChenMed and the other 2022 companies recognized nationally as a Best and Brightest Company to Work For® will be featured in the online edition of Corp! Magazine and in the Wall Street Journal.

ChenMed, headquartered in Miami, is a privately owned medical, management and technology company that delivers the high-touch and personalized primary care Medicare-eligible seniors need to enjoy better health. The company operates more than 100 senior medical centers in 15 states. Named a Fortune 2020 "Change the World" company , twice named a "Most Loved Workplace" by Newsweek Magazine, and a certified Best Place to Work® by the Best Place to Work Institute, ChenMed brings concierge-style medicine and better health outcomes to the neediest populations. ChenMed brands include Chen Senior Medical Center, Dedicated Senior Medical Center and JenCare Senior Medical Center. Thanks to its nimble and growing software entity, Curity, ChenMed also was recently named "A Best Place to Work in IT" by IDG's Insider Pro and ComputerWorld.

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. There are numerous regional celebrations throughout the country such as Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego and San Francisco. Nominations are now being accepted for all programs. Visit thebestandbrightest.com to nominate your organization.

