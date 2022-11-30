New Health+™ Long COVID Report Translates Lived Experiences into Evidence-Based Recommendations

Coforma's Health+™ program delivers report for HHS using a human-centered design approach to surface what the Long COVID community wants and needs to live healthier lives.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and its Office of the Assistant Secretary of Health (OASH) recently released a Health+ Long COVID Human-Centered Design (HCD) Report produced by Coforma's Health+™ ("health plus") program . As an independent human-centered research and design agency, the Health+ Long COVID HCD Report focuses on elevating what is often underrepresented in Long COVID statistics, scientific literature, and policy making—the narratives and expertise of people with Long COVID and what they want and need to live better, healthier lives.

The Health+ Long COVID HCD Report, along with a three-part animated video series , provides an understanding of the lived experiences of the Long COVID community, broadening the conversation on Long COVID and complementing existing and in-process findings and recommendations from earlier reports and scientific research.

"I have looked at so many documents about Long COVID and this one is the most extensive one I've seen yet. …I feel like this is one of the first times that somebody understands the full scope of what has happened to a lot of us over the last two and a half years. …It actually speaks to the experiences of Long COVID patients and their caregivers," said Imani, an interior designer and person with Long COVID.

Coforma's Health+™ program applied human-centered design and research methodologies to uncover and leverage insights around lived experiences, cross-discipline knowledge, and strategic partnerships to identify opportunities and recommendations for solutions with the Long COVID community.

