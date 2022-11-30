TKO Miller, LLC Adds Jim Rogers as Managing Director and Co-Head of its Industrial Services Practice

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TKO Miller, a leading middle-market investment bank, today announced that Jim Rogers, former Vice President of Corporate Development and M&A for BrandSafway, has joined as Managing Director and Co-Head of its Industrial Services practice. Jim will expand the scale and capabilities of TKO Miller's growing Industrial Services practice, which provides advisory solutions to middle-market and corporate clients.

"The hiring of Jim will be transformational for our industrial services practice," said Tim Oleszczuk, Managing Director and Co-Founder, TKO Miller. Jim brings a long history of executing domestic and international industrial services transactions while at BrandSafway. In addition, his work at Honeywell in Security, Fire Detection, and Personal Protection Equipment will fortify other areas of our practice."

Jim has more than 20 years of financial and strategic experience building global presence by leading mergers and acquisitions around the world. Prior to joining TKO Miller, Jim was the Vice President of Corporate Development for BrandSafway. During his time at BrandSafway, he completed more than 20 transactions in North America and Europe. His previous experience also includes 16 years with Honeywell International where he grew the Security and Fire Detection business units from $425M to over $4B through multiple M&A transactions.

"TKO Miller is a great firm with a superb track record, and I am excited to be part of the team," said Jim Rogers, Managing Director and Co-Head of Industrial Services, TKO Miller. "I look forward to helping the firm grow and expand into new areas in industrial services, including international opportunities."

Jim received his B.S. in Business Administration and Accounting from Wright State University and his MBA from Xavier University. Jim is also a Certified Public Accountant.

