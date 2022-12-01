GIVE THE GIFT OF READING THIS HOLIDAY SEASON - EPIC ANNOUNCES 2022 HOLIDAY COLLECTION AND GIVE-BACK CAMPAIGN TO SUPPORT CHILDREN IN NEED

Epic partners with Andrews McMeel Publishing and Baby2Baby to gift thousands of new books to children in need with every new Epic subscription this holiday season.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the holiday season and in the spirit of giving and learning, Epic , the leading digital reading platform for kids, has announced this year's holiday collection and give-back campaign, Cozy Up & Read. Epic has partnered with Andrews McMeel Publishing and Baby2Baby to donate 2,000 books to kids in need with each gifting of or upgrade to Epic Unlimited this holiday season.

Epic is the leading digital reading platform—built on a collection of 40,000+ popular, high-quality books from 250+ of the world’s best publishers—that safely fuels curiosity and reading confidence for kids 12 and under. (PRNewsfoto/BYJU'S) (PRNewswire)

Whatever the occasion, Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, winter — Epic's Cozy Up & Read collection has a book to celebrate. Books include such classics as The Night Before Christmas, A Christmas Carol and Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins. This holiday season, the gift of reading for kids is also a gift of freedom for parents. Epic's thousands of books keep kids engaged, entertained, and educated, so their parents can focus on preparing for the holidays.

Share the holiday magic and give the gift of Epic. With each new subscription or upgrade to Epic Unlimited, a child in need will be gifted new books. Epic has partnered with Andrews McMeel Publishing, the publishing house behind Epic Originals, its series of original content featuring the popular Cat Ninja series, and Baby2Baby to distribute 2,000 books to families and children in need.

"At Epic, we understand the importance of reading for young children and want to inspire learning this holiday season through this specially curated collection of books. There's nothing better than cozying up with a book and sharing holiday traditions with family," said Kevin Donahue, co-founder of Epic. "We also wanted to acknowledge that not all children have access to the same educational tools and experiences, which is why this holiday season we are proud to partner with Andrews McMeel Publishing and Baby2Baby to give the gift of reading to kids in need."

Epic serves more than 75 million children worldwide, giving families across the globe access to more than 40,000 high-quality digital books, audiobooks, Read-To-Me books, original content and videos in multiple languages. This wide variety of resources support kids' ability to excel in all subjects, from reading to history, geography, the arts, sciences, math and more.

For more information about Epic or to give the gift of reading, please visit: https://www.getepic.com/gift .

About Epic

Designed for unlimited discovery and unmatched safety, Epic is the leading digital reading platform for kids. Built on a collection of 40,000+ popular, high-quality books, audiobooks and videos from 250+ of the world's best publishers, Epic reaches more than 75 million kids in homes and classrooms and fuels curiosity and reading confidence. Epic has made access free to educators and more than 2 million teachers use it in the classroom. Epic is part of the BYJU'S family of brands, working together to unlock a love of learning around the world. To learn more, visit getepic.com , or follow Epic on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and TikTok .

About Andrews McMeel Publishing

Andrews McMeel Publishing is a division of Andrews McMeel Universal, a global, independent, and integrated media partner to creators of inspirational content, comics, and illustrated humor. It distributes creator content through global syndication; book, calendar, and greeting card publishing; digital consumer experiences; and entertainment licensing. For more information, please visit andrewsmcmeel.com.

About Baby2Baby

Baby2Baby, a non-profit organization led by Co-CEOs Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein, provides children living in poverty with diapers, clothing and all the basic necessities that every child deserves. In the last 11 years, Baby2Baby has distributed over 240 million items — more than any organization of its kind — to children in homeless shelters, domestic violence programs, foster care, hospitals and underserved schools as well as children who have lost everything in the wake of disaster. Since the COVID-19 crisis began, Baby2Baby has distributed over 150 million items to families in need, serving over one million children across the country impacted by the pandemic.

About BYJU'S

BYJU'S, the world's largest education technology company, provides engaging and personalized learning programs to more than 150 million students around the world. Founded and headquartered in India, BYJU'S mission is to make high-quality and innovative education available to all students. The BYJU'S family of brands cater to a wide range of learners of all ages and includes BYJU'S FutureSchool, Epic, Osmo, Tynker and the BYJU'S Learning App featuring Disney. With users in more than 100 countries and learning programs offered in multiple languages, BYJU'S is at the forefront of creating tech-driven and immersive learning experiences for students around the world. For more information, visit www.byjus.com/global .

Media Contact:

Kiki Burger

kiki@getepic.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BYJU'S