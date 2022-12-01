PACO RABANNE x VESTIAIRE COLLECTIVE: LONG LIVE 1969

Vestiaire Collective and Paco Rabanne launch a unique partnership to source the best pre-loved selection of the iconic 1969 bag

A timeless design, crafted entirely from a seamless surface of metal discs, the 1969 bag is made to last forever

The edit features rare pieces from past collaborations, plus vintage and archive models

The partnership highlights both brands' belief in the importance of craftsmanship and circular fashion

Launching exclusively on Vestiaire Collective on December 1st

PARIS, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestiaire Collective, the leading global platform for desirable pre-loved fashion, has teamed up with legendary fashion house Paco Rabanne for a very special collaboration, featuring the brand's iconic 1969 bags.

Melissa De Araujo for Vestiaire Collective x Paco Rabanne (PRNewswire)

The collection includes rare collaboration pieces (such as the much sought-after Comme des Garçons edition, created in 2019 to celebrate the 1969's 50th birthday), as well as vintage and archive models. The limited edit of pre-loved bags also includes examples in various sizes, colors, and shapes, just in time for the Holiday gifting season.

The partnership between Vestiaire Collective and Paco Rabanne celebrates timeless craftsmanship and creativity, and highlights the optimism both companies have for a better future of fashion. Paco Rabanne is increasingly using upcycled materials in its collections, and it is also reviving existing models to push for a more trans-seasonal approach to fashion. The fashion house also has a lifetime repair service for the 1969 bag, further increasing its sustainability credentials. Vestiaire Collective's expertise in pre-loved and vintage fashion resale enables both brands to share their mutual belief in sustainable, circular fashion even further, and to welcome more Paco Rabanne customers into this world.

Created at the height of fashion's obsession with "ready-made", Paco Rabanne's 1969 bag is iconic not only for its innovative, elegant design, but also for being the ultimate sustainable accessory - it was designed and made to last forever. Crafted from a seamless surface of metal discs (a defining design feature from the very earliest days of the house), it recalls an optimistic, creative and futuristic approach to fashion that is still found in the house's designs today under Creative Director Julien Dossena.

To celebrate the collaboration, a launch party will be held in Paris with some of the rarest pieces being displayed. During the event, a unique 1969 bag will be created in a live demonstration by one of the house's artisans, using upcycled materials. Designed in the Vestiaire Collective house orange, the unique piece will be made available for the platform's community to win in a special online event. Paco Rabanne is also offering a unique customisable service for the 1969 bag, available exclusively for the occasion with a special atelier at their Rue Cambon store.

The partnership with Paco Rabanne is a keystone in Vestiaire Collective's ongoing strategy of bespoke resale collaborations. From luxury brands to top retailers, Vestiaire Collective is leading the fashion industry to embrace pre-loved. These collaborations also enable its community to shop tasteful, unique fashion in a trusted and secure way.

Sophie Hersan, Vestiaire Collective's Co-Founder and Fashion Director says: "Vestiaire Collective's expertise makes us the perfect partner for a luxury house like Paco Rabanne. The 1969 bag is a French fashion icon, having been worn by everyone from Brigitte Bardot to Françoise Hardy. We're thrilled to be bringing it to a wider audience, highlighting the house's incredible craftsmanship and the power of resale to keep iconic pieces alive for decades to come."

Nadia Dhouib, Paco Rabanne's General Manager says: "We have always maintained a strong connection to our heritage and history. Partnering with Vestiaire Collective offers an exciting and effective way to encourage circularity – especially with the 1969 bag, a timeless treasure made to last forever. And with this curated selection of preloved 1969 bags, people can once again discover the craftsmanship unique to Paco Rabanne. Through its expertise and incomparable network, Vestiaire Collective stands out as the ideal partner to celebrate circularity today."

