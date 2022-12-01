Register Now for the University of Arizona Global Campus MBA Speaker Series: Why Companies Are Investing in their Employees' MBA Degrees

CHANDLER, Ariz., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Join the University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) Forbes School of Business and Technology® MBA Speaker Series for a revealing discussion on Why Companies are Investing in their Employees' MBA Degrees. The discussion will take place Thursday, December 8, 2022, from 12-1 p.m. PT on this free, informative look into why getting a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree can be a valuable endeavor for both the employee and employer. Registration is now open.

"An MBA can expand your network of driven leaders..and doors may open to opportunities (beyond) a bachelor's degree."

Facilitated by Charles Minnick, Ph.D., UAGC President Emeritus and Department Chair for the Forbes School of Business and Technology® Advanced Management Studies, this roundtable discussion will tap into an esteemed panel of UAGC faculty, business leaders and alumni who will share how they have experienced firsthand how the knowledge gained can give businesses and individuals a competitive advantage in today's global economy.

"My motivation to pursue an MBA degree was founded in the desire for personal accomplishment," said Kyra Treible, UAGC MBA graduate and roundtable panelist. "What I gained is so much more than that. I now have the language skills I need to communicate with cross-departmental teams and a curiosity about the holistic business model that empowers me to add more value through my individual role."

"Employers realize that employees who have earned an MBA degree are goal-oriented, possess effective critical thinking and communication skills, and have a greater understanding of the global market," said Dr. Minnick. "Organizations like Blue Shield of California are great examples of employers who invest in their employees' education through tuition assistance and also have development programs for those who have obtained an MBA to further strengthen their organization's pipeline of future leaders."

Roundtable panelist, Ivana Bajet, an administrative fellow with a national healthcare company, completed her MBA degree at UAGC in 2021. "Pursuing a graduate-level degree requires one to have the drive, dedication, and the discipline to see their goals through, which are characteristics employers look for in a candidate," she said. "In addition, an MBA can expand your network of driven leaders and, through these relationships, doors open to opportunities that may not have been there with only a bachelor's degree."

Roundtable Panelists include:

Kevin Allen , UAGC MBA Advisory Board Member and Co-founder/President of E.I. Games Incorporated

Dr. Chitra Anand , UAGC MBA Advisory Board Member, Technology Advisor, Professor, and Author

Larita Howard , CommonSpirit Health, Southwest Division Human Resources Director

Chad Parker , Blue Shield of California , Director of Talent Mobility

Ivana Bajet , CommonSpirit Health, Administrative Information Technology Fellow, UAGC MBA Class of 2021

Kyra Treible , Blue Shield of California , Senior Benefits Analyst, UAGC MBA Class of 2022

Registration is now open. Join us to find out more about how employer tuition assistance for employees seeking an MBA can provide a positive investment in your career journey.

About the University of Arizona Global Campus

The University of Arizona Global Campus ("Global Campus" or "UAGC") is an independent university that is operated in affiliation with the University of Arizona. Global Campus is designed to provide flexible opportunities for working students from diverse backgrounds who seek to gain knowledge and skills that will help them to achieve their life and career goals. Global Campus is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) and is one of the nation's most innovative online universities with approximately 25,000 students. UAGC offers more than 50 degrees at the associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral levels. For more information visit uagc.edu.

