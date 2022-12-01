SHAY MITCHELL DEBUTS NEW LEMON SQUEEZE FLAVOR RAPID HYDRATION DRINK IN COLLABORATION WITH HYDRALYTE

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shay Mitchell , actress, producer and entrepreneur, today announced her collaboration with HydraLyte , a globally trusted rapid hydration solution born in Australia, to launch her new flavor, Lemon Squeeze .

Shay Mitchell debuts new Lemon Squeeze flavor rapid rehydration drink in collaboration with HydraLyte. Photo Credit: Luis Antonio Perez (PRNewswire)

Since the announcement of their partnership in May of 2022, Mitchell has led the co-development process to create a rejuvenating hydration option for the entire family. Throughout the process, Mitchell assumed an elevated role as an investor and part owner in the company, personally testing 12 variations of the product to find the perfect flavor balance. Beyond just perfecting a delicious flavor, Mitchell remained closely involved in the journey, spearheading execution details such as packaging, marketing strategy, and creative.

"Maintaining a healthy and balanced lifestyle has always been a priority," said Mitchell. "HydraLyte is a science-based, low-sugar hydration solution for all the things I love – travel, fitness, pregnancy. And this new Lemon Squeeze flavor is tangy, sweet, and totally refreshing."

This citrusy electrolyte mix is sized to serve in 16-ounces of water and is proven to be effective in preventing and relieving mild to moderate dehydration. Trusted by the medical community, professional athletes and families around the world, HydraLyte's products are acclaimed for their all-natural formula scientifically developed with:

Almost half the sugar of leading electrolyte drink brands

Clean, vegan, non-GMO ingredients

No artificial colors, flavors or sweeteners, gluten, dairy, or caffeine

A ratio of glucose and electrolytes that activates rapid rehydration faster than water alone

"Shay is a superstar," said HydraLyte CEO Oliver Baker. "She has a track record of building brands with style, passion, fun and, most importantly, quality. Creating this product with her team has been an incredible journey and their insights into marketing and social media have been an integral part of developing this launch plan. For someone looking for a refreshing citrus flavor, this is sure to be one of the best they've ever tasted and we are delighted it will become available in time for the holiday season when dehydration from travel and alcohol is so prevalent. The launch of Shay's flavor is the culmination of months of strategic development and we look forward to continued success with her on our team."

HydraLyte x Shay Mitchell Lemon Squeeze flavor will be available for $24.99 on the HydraLyte website and Amazon on November 30 with more retailers to come in the new year. For more information about HydraLyte's features and benefits, visit www.hydralyte.com .

About Shay Mitchell

Shay Mitchell is an actress, multi-faceted entrepreneur and producer. Her acting credits include her acclaimed performances in Freeform's Pretty Little Liars, Netflix's You and Hulu's Dollface. Additionally, Shay serves as an executive producer on FOX's breakout drama series The Cleaning Lady. Next, Shay will be seen in the Prime Video film Something From Tiffany's which premieres globally on December 9th, 2022. As a businesswoman and entrepreneur, Shay founded the leading travel and lifestyle essentials brand BÉIS in 2018, as well as co-founded the ready-to-drink tequila seltzer brand Onda in 2020. With over 49 million followers, Shay is one of the most celebrated and recognized voices in entertainment.

About HydraLyte

Born in Australia and trusted by the medical community, professional athletes and families around the world, HydraLyte is scientifically formulated to rehydrate faster than water alone. Based on the World Health Organization's formula for rapid rehydration, HydraLyte is doctor-approved and proven effective with four times the electrolytes and 75 percent less sugar than popular sports drinks. HydraLyte North America is headquartered in San Diego, California with key manufacturing facilities in Utah and Switzerland. Follow HydraLyte: Instagram and Facebook

